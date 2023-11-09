Providence police: Raids capture two men facing charges in killing of toddlers' parents.

PROVIDENCE – Two men face first-degree murder charges in the Oct. 28 killing of man and a woman who were shot to death as they sat in a vehicle near the Cranston line, the police said late Thursday afternoon.

Miguel Perez, 29, of Warwick, was arrested on a warrant when investigators and a tactical team raided a house on Highland Avenue at about 6:30 a.m., according to Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

Around the same time, police searched a house in Norton, Massachusetts, he said. By the end of the day, Tyler Freeman, of Norton, also faced two counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of the two parents.

"We do have someone who is going to be charged in both murders," Lapatin had said earlier Thursday after the Perez arrest in Warwick.

Killings affect group of children

The killing of Brian Fernandez, 29, and Sreylakh Ros, 30, late last month left 1-year-old twins without their biological parents, Lapatin said at the time.

Fernandez and Ros were shot just after midnight near the Cranston line. The couple were found in a vehicle parked on Hathaway Street, off Elmwood Avenue.

Lapatin provided very little new information about the circumstances of the killing: He acknowledged that investigators still believe the killing was targeted. The killing was not about drugs or money, he said.

"It was set up," he said, adding that Fernandez had been lured to the location " by a falsehood, he said, and both men facing charges were not strangers to Fernandez and Ros.

Aside from their twin toddlers, Fernandez and Ros, who had lived together in Providence, cared for two other children, a 12-year-old and a 6-year-old, from past relationships, the police said.

Police had two warrants prior to Warwick raid

Both Warwick police and Providence police went to the scene in Warwick on Thursday morning. Investigators had an arrest warrant and a search warrant.

The investigation, which drew praise from both Providence police Chief Oscar Perez Jr. and Mayor Brett P. Smiley, was aided by Warwick police, Norton police, Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Secret Service.

"Those who want to come to the city and create crimes will be held accountable," Perez said.

