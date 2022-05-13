Providence police release new video of suspect in Elmhurst sexual assault

PROVIDENCE — A man who is suspected of a sexual assault in the Elmhurst neighborhood wields a torch in new video that police released to the public Friday morning in an effort to identify him.

Providence police investigators believe the suspect in the assault, which took place at about 3:30 a.m. May 3, is in his 20s or 30s, of medium build and not taller than about 5 feet, ten 10 inches, according to a news release.

The suspect wore various combinations of clothing on the night of the assault.

He was seen wearing red pants and black pants. He also wore a purple or blue sweatshirt or jacket with a small white logo on the upper left area of his chest (possibly a Nike “Swoosh”) as well as a black sweatshirt or jacket, the release says.

It says he had a dark colored gaiter-style face mask and a black baseball cap on backwards with the reflective sticker on the brim.

The suspect has a distinctive walk that investigators describe as "pigeon-toed."

He wore black Nike sneakers, either running-style or low-top sneakers. They had white soles and a white Nike “Swoosh” on the side. He spoke with a Rhode Island/Boston/New England accent.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Jared Sherman at (401) 340-8920 or Detective Sgt. John Muriel (401) 641-6646.

