Providence police searching for 11-year-old boy missing since late Christmas night

An 11-year-old Providence boy remained missing on Monday more than 48 hours since he left his home on Atwells Avenue Christmas night, the police said.

Finding Erwin Rivera Ochoa is a top priority, according to Providence police leaders.

Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said the department is coordinating another “intense search” for the boy this morning.

Erwin was last seen with a black backpack, wearing black jeans, a blue and white coat and black socks with no shoes on. The blue and white coat is like the coat he is wearing in a picture disseminated by police.

His height is 4 feet, 11 inches, and he weighs about 100 pounds, say police.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is can call Providence Police at (401) 272-3121 and ask to be connected to the Youth Services Bureau.

