Providence police set another record for gun seizures in 2022

PROVIDENCE — The city's police officers and detectives took away more than 260 guns in 2022, setting a new yearly record for gun seizures.

Police say the dramatic rise in gun seizures in 2022 and 2021 resulted from a deliberate strategy: to reduce violence by disarming people who illegally carry guns without permits.

"It's incredible work," said Providence's police chief, Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr., who talked about the seizures on Dec. 14. At that point, police had seized 257 firearms in 2022.

"We've become a lot more intelligence-led, intelligence-driven and surgical in our approach in getting these weapons off the street," Clements said.

The 2022 seizures were made by patrol officers and detectives working in different neighborhoods and at different times of day, he said. This year's record number of confiscations built on steadily rising seizures in 2021, when police had seized almost 200 guns by late December.

One of those late-2021 seizures led to arrests in August in the homicide of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, according to Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

The Warwick woman had been shot in a drive-by in 2021 as she talked to a friend in the street. Months later, patrol officers seized the gun during an investigative stop, Lapatin said.

Before 2021, the department had typically seized 120 to 140 guns per year, said Clements.

He emphasized that arresting people with guns is dangerous work and praised Providence police for their restraint.

"These are not easy arrests," he said, citing cases in which police have disarmed people who are "known to pull the trigger."

The city's outgoing public safety commissioner, Steven Paré, whose last day is Jan. 2, said that many people are carrying weapons illegally and that Providence won't "arrest our way out of it."

But he expressed hope that the seizures and arrests will act as a deterrent.

"Those people who have ghost guns and illegal guns," he said, "The message is out."

