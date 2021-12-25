Providence police make several gun arrests over two days

Providence police charged three men and seized four guns in separate firearms arrests Thursday and Friday.

The first came after a traffic stop on Wickenden Street in Fox Point early Thursday morning.

Police began following a vehicle with tinted windows, which quickly sped up and pulled into a gas station, according to the police report.

When officers frisked the driver of the car, they found plastic baggies with what they believed to be crack cocaine, the report, provided by Commander Thomas Verdi, said.

The driver, 29-year-old Edgar Pagan, then ran toward Benefit Street, where he was tackled by police. As he fell to the ground Pagan dropped a loaded pistol, the report said.

Pagan was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cocaine.

Christmas Eve shooting: Providence shooting sends one to the hospital

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were patrolling the Arbor Glen apartments and began following a car with tinted windows on Burns Street.

The driver suddenly made two quick turns onto General Street and pulled up onto the curb as he stopped the car and jumped out.

Officers found a loaded pistol under the driver's seat and arrested the driver, Allen Taylor, 24.

Taylor was charged with carrying a gun without a license.

Pawtucket police investigation: Leads to arrest of Lincoln man, Foster woman, eight guns seized

And on Broad Street officers at 1 a.m. Friday morning were overseeing closing time at Lit Lounge nightclub when a man who had recently left the area returned gripping something in his jacket pocket and approached a group of men gathered in a CVS parking lot.

When the man, Edward King, 22, saw police he jumped into a parked SUV on Colfax Street.

Officers told King to get out of the vehicle, but he refused and tried to start the engine, according to the police report, so they dragged him out while he held the object in his right jacket pocket.

When police brought King under control, they found a loaded pistol in his pocket.

Story continues

In the SUV they found another pistol, some ammunition, bags of marijuana and a scale.

King was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, altering identification marks on a firearm, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Record gun seizure in 2021: Public safety on Providence streets

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Several gun arrests, 4 weapons seized by Providence Police