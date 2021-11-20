Providence police: Suspect robbed same store twice in one day

PROVIDENCE — Police say a city man robbed the same store twice on the same day.

Providence detectives arrested Ibrahim Kuyatch, 42, Friday and charged him with two counts of first-degree robbery in Tuesday's armed robberies of the Happy Mart at 927 Eddy St., according to Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

Kuyatch is accused of robbing the convenience store at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, then returning less than four hours later to rob it again at about 5 p.m., according to the police.

"In both incidents, the weapon used was described as a dark-colored revolver with a long barrel," the police said.

In the first robbery, the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the cashier and said, "Empty the register," the police said in a report. The suspect took the cash, mainly $10 and $20 bills, and ran out of the store, the police said.

In the second robbery, the suspect got about $120, as well as several packs of Kool, Marlboro, Maverick and Newport cigarettes, according to the police.

Kuyatch was ordered held without bail Friday and sent to the Adult Correctional Institutions, the police said.

