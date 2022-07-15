Providence police say they've been 'vigilant' in going after off-road vehicles, seized 36 this year

The Providence police say they conducted a special operation targeting the illegal use of off-road vehicles Wednesday night.

Four all-terrain vehicles or dirt bikes were towed and seized for destruction, and three unregistered scooters were towed for operating in the roadway, the police said.

The police say they also apprehended a person wanted for a domestic stabbing.

The police say they've been "vigilant" in efforts to get the vehicles off city streets and will continue indefinitely. They have towed and seized 36 ATVs and dirt bikes so far this year, according to a police press release.

The police say the seized vehicles violate a city ordinance prohibiting the possession, use or storage of off-road vehicles without a Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management registration.

In September, the City Council Finance Committee approved a resolution urging Mayor Jorge Elorza to crack down on riders, who sometimes ride in large groups without regard for traffic regulations.

The police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information on where such vehicles are being stored or locations where riders are congregating before organized rides is asked to contact their ATV tip line at 401-680-8288 (401-680-8ATV).

Anyone who sees illegal off-road vehicles being ridden on city streets should call the department's non-emergency line at 401-272-3121.

