Providence sentenced to prison for role in 2016 stabbings, homicide

A 26-year-old Providence man who conspired in a 2016 knife-attack and homicide must serve more than two decades in prison.

I hope that the outcome of this case serves not only as a deterrent — but also as a promise to the public Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha

Superior Court Judge Luis M. Matos ordered a 22-year prison term for Josue Morillo on Friday.

Matos gave Morillo a suspended prison sentence of 18 years, on top of the 22 years to serve, for his role in the slaying of 19-year-old Michael Rogers in Warwick.

On May 12, Morillo pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Morillo and several other men participated in an assault that killed Michael Rogers on March 26, 2016.

The conspirators, they say, included Michael Rogers' uncle, Jared Rogers.

Earlier that day, Jared Rogers had argued with both his mother and his brother, David Rogers, say prosecutors. Jared Rogers was belligerant at the time, they say.

He was taken to Kent Hospital for detoxification.

From the hospital, say prosecutors, Jared Rogers made contact with several friends.

They went to the facility and picked him up. Jared Rogers told them he wanted to hurt his family and he expressed an interst in stabbing someone, say prosecutors.

The group, including Morillo, broke into the Rogers' home on Haswill Street at 5 a.m., prosecutors say.

Jared Rogers had recruited four men, including Morillo, for the attacks, armed them with kitchen knives and directed them to the rooms where their assigned targets were sleeping, according to a previous report in The Providence Journal.

The other conspirators were Andrew Soben of West Warwick, Jake Cabral of Warwick and John Ingram of Warwick.

Morillo stabbed David Rogers as he slept downstairs, say prosecutors. Morillo then ran from the house.

Michael Rogers was stabbed in his bedroom upstairs. The attackers fled.

Rescue personnel brought both David Rogers and Michael Rogers to Rhode Island Hospital soon after the attacks. Michael Rogers was pronounced dead.

In 2019, Jared Rogers received a life sentence for his role in the attack.

Josue Marillo, appears in District Court, Warwick

Soben has been ordered to serve a 50-year prison term and Cabral received a 10-year sentence with seven years to serve, according to prosecutors.

"I hope that the outcome of this case serves not only as a deterrent -- but also as a promise to the public," said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

"… those who commit, or assist with, senseless acts of violence will be held accountable," Neronha added.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha

He grew up seeing RI welcome refugees. Now he's a top diplomat working on migrant crisis

Tiny device is what cops dread:Feds, state, local police meet as crime season heats up

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence man to serve 22 years in jail for 2016 knife plot, homicide