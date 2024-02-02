Providence wants big trucks to stay off the Henderson Bridge pending Gano Street repairs

PROVIDENCE − Semi-trucks and other heavy vehicles over five tons are being asked to avoid the Henderson Bridge by the City of Providence, as Gano Street is about to undergo repairs.

In social media posts, the city is declaring that a local detour is an effect "until further notice" and that the Henderson Bridge is temporarily limited to cars and SUVs "due to road construction."

"No tractor-trailer or 18-wheelers allowed," city officials wrote on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Feb. 1.

Trucks are being directed to Pitman Street, then to Governor Street and Power Street as a detour route.

Cars waiting to cross the Henderson Bridge into Providence line up on Waterman Street in East Providence on Thursday morning.

"Due to critical repairs, Gano Street is closed to all vehicles weighing over five tons," Providence Spokesman Josh Estrella wrote in an email.

A portion of Gano Street will then be closed to all traffic, starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning "until repairs can be made," he wrote.

The repairs are expected to last only through the weekend, he wrote.

Local traffic is being detoured to East George Street to Ives Street and Power Street for local access or to Interstate 195 to go across the river.

No parking will be allowed on Ives and Power streets "until further notice," he wrote.

Local access and local deliveries will still be allowed, he wrote.

RIDOT is not restricting trucks on the bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transportation Spokesman Charles St. Martin said the state has not levied any restrictions on the Henderson Bridge, even if the city is requesting truckers to avoid it.

"Right now, there is no truck restriction on the Henderson Bridge," he said.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence says Henderson Bridge is off limits to vehicles over 5 tons