Provident Bancorp's (NASDAQ:PVBC) Dividend Will Be US$0.04

Provident Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PVBC) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.04 per share on 27th of May. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

Provident Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Provident Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 20.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Provident Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from US$0.12 in 2020 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. Provident Bancorp has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Provident Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We'd also point out that Provident Bancorp has issued stock equal to 11% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We Really Like Provident Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Provident Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Provident Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

