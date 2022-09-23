Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 56% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 56% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Provident Financial Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Provident Financial Holdings

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Provident Financial Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Provident Financial Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Provident Financial Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 5.0% of Provident Financial Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Provident Savings Bank, FSB Employee Stock Ownership Plan and Trust, with ownership of 10%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.5% and 7.5% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Craig Blunden directly holds 3.4% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Provident Financial Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.. Insiders have a US$14m stake in this US$107m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 26% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Provident Financial Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors.

I always like to check for a history of revenue growth. You can too, by accessing this free chart of historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The brutal sell-off in the technology sector presents a chance to own this semiconductor giant at a discount.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has seen downturns, recessions, market crashes, and all sorts of adversity in the markets over the years. Investors who are worried about the markets today should heed the Oracle of Omaha's advice and simply bet on America. Three U.S.-based stocks that investors can buy to bet on America are Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Home Buyers Have Put Their Plans on Hold. These Are the 7 Worst Housing Markets, According to Lennar.

    Boise, Idaho; Philadelphia; Pensacola, Fla.; Austin; and Reno, Nev.; Minnesota; and Utah are the housing markets with the most buyer pullback, says one home builder.

  • Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13

    This has been a painful year for seniors living on a fixed income, as the U.S. economy is experiencing the highest inflation since the early 1980s. In fact, last year, the Social Security Administration announced the 2022 COLA the same day as the September 2021 CPI report. Seniors may be looking forward to as large an increase as possible; however, if you're one of them, you should be careful for what you wish for.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 110% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The bear market that has mauled the Nasdaq Composite continues, with the highly followed index down roughly 29% from its highs of late last year. Fears regarding rising interest rates, inflation at 40-year-highs, and the potential of a long, drawn-out recession are weighing on consumers and investors alike. Company-specific challenges have added to investors' anxieties, with some worried that the sky is falling.

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • The Only 3 Stocks Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Both Like

    Here are the only three stocks that Buffett and Wood both like. You won't find BYD (OTC: BYDD.F) listed among Berkshire's holdings in its regular 13-F filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To be sure, BYD doesn't enjoy as much favor with either Buffett or Wood these days.

  • Want $1,000 In Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Monster Money Makers

    Building a passive income stream from your portfolio is a dream that's closer to being in reach than many investors suspect. On that note, here are a pair of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that have high yields, sustainable dividends, and growth prospects for the next decade and beyond. As Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) derives its income from investing in hospitals and clinics which it then rents, renovates, or sells, demand for its offerings won't be declining anytime soon.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now according to billionaire D.E. Shaw. To skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David Elliot Shaw, an American […]

  • The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says

    "Almost all S&P 500 returns occur [from] November 1 to the next year's April 30. Don't fight seasonality?" Bannister said.

  • General Electric Investors Will Be Rewarded for Their Patience

    Near-term storm clouds are gathering, but the stock looks like an excellent value for investors willing to ride out the volatility.

  • Yen rallies after Japan unilaterally intervenes for first time in 24 years

    The dollar dropped sharply against the Japanese yen on Thursday, in the first intervention to support its currency since 1998, after the Bank of Japan bucked the trend of other central banks by not hiking interest rates.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Tanked Today

    Growth and technology stocks are leading the market lower today, but early-stage electric vehicle (EV) stocks are tanking even more. The Nasdaq Composite Index moved down by more than 1.2% as of 2:55 p.m. ET, but EV start-ups Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were faring much worse. At that time, Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola had dropped 4.6%, 8.6%, and 9%, respectively.

  • Billionaire John Paulson is Selling These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the top 6 stocks billionaire John Paulson is selling off. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Paulson & Co.’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Billionaire John Paulson is Selling These 3 Stocks. American billionaire hedge fund manager John Alfred Paulson […]