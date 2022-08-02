Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.14 per share on the 8th of September. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 3.8%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Provident Financial Holdings' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Provident Financial Holdings has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Provident Financial Holdings' payout ratio of 46% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.2% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 46% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

Provident Financial Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.12 total annually to $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Provident Financial Holdings has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Provident Financial Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Provident Financial Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

