Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.24

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.24 per share on the 27th of May. The dividend yield is 4.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Provident Financial Services' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Provident Financial Services' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 4.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Provident Financial Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.48 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

We Could See Provident Financial Services' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Provident Financial Services has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.0% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Provident Financial Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Provident Financial Services that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Provident Financial Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

