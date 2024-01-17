Providing protection

Jan. 17—Humane Society purchases bulletproof vest for IPD K-9

For the second time in the past six months, the Lawrence County Humane Society has purchased some much-appreciated aid for law enforcement in the county.

On Friday, members of the Humane Society were at the Ironton City Center, where Ike, a K-9 with the Ironton Police Department, received a bulletproof vest.

Brent Pyles, with the Humane Society, noted this follows two that were purchased last year for K-9s with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

His wife, Lou Pyles, also with the Humane Society, said these were paid for through funds given to the group by the Ohio Humane Society.

The vest is fitted for Level 3 ballistics, enough to stop a .44 magnum and is made by Ray Allen Manufacturing, of Colorado Springs, as was the case with the vest for the sheriff's office.

Laura Brown, with the Humane Society, noted that Ike is smaller than the K-9s with the sheriff's office and had to be fitted with a different size, so the process took longer.

The vest arrived from the manufacturer last week and was formally presented on Friday.

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II thanked the Humane Society for the donation.

"We are extremely grateful to them and their support for our K-9 unit," he said. It's a great cause they have and I encourage everyone to check out and support the Lawrence County Humane Society."