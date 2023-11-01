Providing a safe and happy Halloween for St. Louisans and their kids

TechCrunch

The proteins in our bodies are great but not always the easiest to produce or package — so Cambrium is looking to design improved molecules that work in similar ways, but can be made at sustainably and at scale, and vegan to boot. The company has raised €11 million (around $11.6M) to expand its operations from its proof of concept product, a custom derivative of collagen called NovaColl, to a new slate of structural proteins that could be used in personal care and fashion. Collagen is a good example of the kind of molecule that makes a lot of sense to make a few changes to.