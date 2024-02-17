Providing 'a sense of community': California awards $24 million for Merriment Village in Yuba City

Feb. 16—The California Department of Housing and Community Development will award Yuba City and Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter over $24 million in Homekey 3 grant funds for the first phase of construction of the affordable housing project Merriment Village, officials said Friday.

The entire 217-unit development, through the leverage of state Homekey funds, will be an affordable housing complex run by Habitat for Humanity with an overall cost of nearly $75 million. Merriment Village will be located at 428 North Walton Ave. and will primarily serve elderly residents, retired veterans and families who have been displaced due to the rising costs of rent and housing.

The Department of Housing and Community Development will distribute a total of $24,632,331 to Yuba City and Habitat for Humanity on March 29 from round three of the state's Homekey grant program, a statewide investment to sustain and expand housing for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, for the first phase of the project.

"The city is very excited with the partnership with Habitat," Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley told the Appeal on Friday. "It was a great collaborative effort with Councilmen Shon Harris and Marc Boomgaarden to identify a site and then work together to develop the Merriment Village apartments which involved quite a bit of city staff and the expansive team that they (Habitat) brought together."

Phase One of the multi-phase project will focus on construction of a four-story, 79-unit building fronting Walton Avenue along with all necessary infrastructure improvements including roadways, parking, curbs and gutters, utilities and four trash enclosures, the Appeal previously reported. Upon its completion, Merriment Village will feature five multi-family buildings, a clubhouse, and a fitness and multipurpose building with an approximate density of 28 dwelling units per acre.

"To have the opportunity to have 79 two-bedroom apartments that services families in our community recognizing that there's such a long list, it's exciting to have that opportunity. And it's exciting to see the utilization of that piece of property that has been vacant for so long," Langley said.

According to Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter CEO Joseph Hale, Phase One will cost approximately $31 million, but local match funds and commitments will help facilitate the project alongside Homekey funds.

"One of the elements that we all saw was the need for housing throughout this community," Hale said. "There is definitely a deficit in the Yuba-Sutter area, and Yuba City was a prime place to find a large piece of land for development."

Homekey presents an opportunity for state, regional and local entities to develop a variety of housing types including hotels, motels, single-family homes and multifamily apartments, adult residential facilities and manufactured housing, according to the department.

"We advanced a $3.5-billion commitment, and in just three years we now have procured or purchased over 15,000 new permanent hotel or motel rooms and advanced investments to convert other office spaces and new modular structures," Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Friday.

During a press conference in Oakland, Newsom also announced an additional $99 million commitment awarded to projects that will continue to expand housing opportunities throughout the state, including Merriment Village. In addition to the capital award, Homekey 3 funds will also contribute to operational support for these projects and their whole-person approach to addressing homelessness.

"It's not just a capital investment. We need to see some of the operational support so we provide a sense of community, and place and continuity and confidence for neighbors: that this is an added value. This is not a burden for the community," Newsom said.

In order to continue this housing momentum, Newsom said it's "absolutely critical" that voters approve Proposition 1, which aims to use over $6 billion in bonds to provide housing for 11,000 people with mental health needs across the state. If approved, this would also reserve an additional $2 billion to continue the success of the Homekey program.

"We want to replicate success. We want to move away from areas where we're falling short. Proposition 1 provides a minimum of $2 billion ... for housing of all types and reform in the mental health services act. It's a no-brainer to support Proposition 1 if you care about the issues," Newsom said.

Each unit in Merriment Village will serve as affordable housing, and the development will also feature a number of social services on site for residents such as case management and substance abuse counseling. Hale said that these resources will help residents build self sustainability.

"If someone is struggling with getting information or benefits, they are able to receive them. ... The other element we're looking at is we're still looking at e-centers to provide a daycare site. We know a lot of families are working, and that's one of the harder things to come up with. There's also an element of having operation services on the site," Hale said.

Supportive Outreach Services manager Karen Gheorma said that Merriment Village will also offer classes on financial literacy, homekeeping and child care for residents, furthering Habitat for Humanity's mission of providing a whole-person approach.

"It will also be an access point for the community of Yuba City. It will be open for public purposes, but during the evening and weekends, it will be a gated, secure location to live and raise a family," said Habitat's Chief Operating Manager John Nicoletti.

Habitat for Humanity is in the process of finalizing designs for Merriment Village and coordinating construction, but per the grant agreement, the organization has approximately 15 months to get everything finalized, Hale said. He said the goal was to have construction of Phase One completed by December.

"It was definitely a lot of work across the team to make this happen. It's going to be an incredible investment in the community. It's definitely our largest grant that we've received at this point. We're hoping to spend it throughout the rest of this year and into early next year and get 79 families into homes," Hale said.