As Provinces Report Record-High COVID-19 Cases, The Canadian Nurses Foundation Partners With Health Canada Approved CANPALM Hand Sanitizer in Battle Against COVID-19

TJP Labs Inc.
·2 min read

CANPALM at The University Health Network in Support of Canadian Nurses Foundation

Front-line workers at the University Health Network (Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN) enjoy TJP Labs&#39; CANPALM donations in their battle against COVID-19.
PICKERING, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJP Labs Inc. ("TJP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its partnership with the Canadian Nurses Foundation (CNF) to support Canada's front-line workers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

TJP Labs will now donate a portion of sales of its CANPALM hand sanitizer products to CNF. The goal is to ensure all Canadians can conveniently access high-quality Health Canada approved products while supporting Canadian Nurses.

"This new partnership is an excellent opportunity for both organizations to help Canadians battle against COVID-19. We believe giving back to front line workers is essential, as nurses continue their efforts to keep our families and neighbourhoods safe."

David Richmond-Peck," CEO, TJP Labs Inc./CANPALM Brands International

“Since the time of Florence Nightingale, nurses have been true leaders in advocating the importance of hand sanitizing. We are so pleased to partner with TJP labs who have recognized the significant and essential role nurses are playing for all of us during these unprecedented times”.

Christine Rieck Buckley, CNF, CEO:

Customers can show their support for Canadian Nurses by selecting CANPALM as their choice for hand sanitizer gel to protect their families against COVID-19.

Partnership Details:

  • Customers are encouraged to use the 20% discount code (CNF20) at check-out via the official CANPALM website https://www.canpalm.com/.

  • For any purchases made on the CANPALM website, TJP Labs will donate 25% of proceeds to the Canadian Nurses Foundation.

  • TJP Labs will donate 5% of gross profits to the Canadian Nurses Foundation for any large volume orders placed due to their introduction to CANPALM by the Canadian Nurses Foundation.

About TJP Labs:
TJP Labs is a Canadian corporation certified by the internationally recognized ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System. We are a Health Canada GMP site-licensed facility. We manufacture and label Natural Health products for global distribution.

TJP Labs is committed to our quality, to our customers and continuous improvement.

https://www.tjplabs.com/

About the Canadian Nurses Foundation:
The Canadian Nurses Foundation is investing in nursing excellence for better patient care. They support world-class Canadian health care by raising funds to advance nursing knowledge and research, and by recognizing professional merit in Canada’s nurses. To show your support for nurses, go to:
https://cnf-fiic.ca/cnf-covid-19-fund-for-nurses/.

Lauren Pugh
TJP LABS
m: 437-998-3031
tel: 905-492-8273 EXT 21
a: 1750 Plummer St. #5,6, Pickering, ON. L1W 3L7
e: lauren@tjplabs.com
w: www.tjplabs.com


