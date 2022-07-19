Provincetown man convicted of aggravated rape

BARNSTABLE — After a four-day jury trial in Barnstable Superior Court, Ronnie Walker, 57, of Provincetown, was found guilty Thursday of one count of aggravated rape of a child, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Friday in a press release.

Walker was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison by Judge Mark C. Gildea for the incident, which occurred in Truro in 2020, the release stated. The victim was 15 years old at the time.

Truro Police Department investigated the case; Assistant District Attorney Jessica M. Croker prosecuted the case.

