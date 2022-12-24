Provincetown opens warming station, as power outages, cold weather linger

Frigid temperatures and power outages drove Provincetown to open a warming shelter and charging station Saturday morning at the Veterans Memorial Community Center at 2 Mayflower St..

A punishing wind and rain storm on Friday led to power outages across Cape Cod, and in Provincetown neighborhood flooding and property damage along the coastline.

Dozens of homes and businesses near Conwell and Pearl streets were without power on Saturday, according to the town.

By 11 a.m., 59 customers were without power, according to Eversource.

A flooded mail truck is hauled out of debris on Commercial Street in the east end of Provincetown, which was hard hit Friday by the morning high tide and high winds as a rain storm swept across the region.

At Provincetown Municipal Airport, the temperature was 19 degrees, with the wind clocking in at 26 mph with gusts up to 38 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 11 a.m. 40 separate power outage areas were reported on the Cape, according to Eversource’s outages map. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Most of the outages were caused by wind knocking down trees and branches onto power lines, said Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon.

The number of customers affected by outages per town as off 11 a.m.:

Barnstable: 54 customers affected

Bourne: 27 customers affected

Brewster: 78 customers affected

A large tree limb brought down the power service to the Toad Hall Classic Sports Car Collection at the Simmons Homestead Inn in Hyannis. Power outages on Cape Cod continued on Saturday following a punishing wind and rain storm on Friday.

Chatham: 0 customers affected

Dennis: 15 customers affected

Eastham: 5 customers affected

Falmouth: 33 customers affected

Harwich: 7 customers affected

Mashpee: 0 customers affected

Orleans: 15 customers affected

Sandwich: 35 customers affected

Provincetown: 59 customers affected

Truro: 90 customers affected

Wellfleet: Few than four customers affected

Yarmouth: 11 customers affected

Eversource restored power to 82,000 customers since noon on Thursday, according to a statement shared with the Times. The company planned on restoring power to an additional 2,400 customers by the end of the day in Eastern Massachusetts. Customers with an outage can report it on Eversource.com or on 1-800-592-2000.

Gain access to premium Cape Cod Times content by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Power outages, cold temps lead Provincetown to open warming station