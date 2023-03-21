Provision of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine is met with hysteria and threats from Russia

3
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will be forced to "react" if Ukraine uses depleted uranium shells, which the UK has pledged to supply.

Source: Putin said this at a joint press conference following talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday 21 March, reports European Pravda

Quote: "Today it was announced that the UK, according to its Deputy Defence Secretary, will not only supply tanks to Ukraine, but also shells with depleted uranium," the Russian president said.

"It seems that the West has actually decided to fight with Russia to the last Ukrainian, not in words, but in deeds, but I would like to note in this regard that if all this happens, then Russia will have to react accordingly, bearing in mind that the collective West is beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component," he added.

In turn, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, commenting on the UK's supply of depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine, said that "another step [towards escalation] has been taken, and there are fewer and fewer of them".

Depleted uranium is waste from the uranium enrichment process, which consists of isolating the uranium-235 isotope from natural uranium. Due to its high density, depleted uranium is also used in armour for military equipment [particularly M1 Abrams tanks - ed.] and armour-piercing shells.

NATO countries are known to have used shells that contained depleted uranium during the operation in Kosovo, which is why they were accused of increasing the incidence of leukaemia.

However, experts say such shells existed in the Soviet Union, and Russian troops have already used them in Ukraine during the full-scale war. In addition, there is no reason to say that depleted uranium has anything to do with nuclear weapons, as Putin has claimed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine hints it blew up Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

    A “mysterious explosion” destroyed Russian cruise missiles that were being transported through occupied Crimea, Ukraine said Tuesday, days after President Vladimir Putin visited the Black Sea region.

  • Gold prices top $2,000 intraday, surge to 1-year high as banking jitters persist

    Gold prices surge to their highest level for a most-active contract in roughly a year on Monday as the yellow metal closes in on the closely watched $2,000 per ounce level.

  • UAV mine detection system tested in Kyiv Oblast

    The Polish charitable foundation Fundacja POSTUP has been testing new technology for detecting mines and explosives using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near the city of Kyiv. Source: The Ukrinform news outlet Details: The testing took place on Tuesday, 21 March, in the Bila Tserkva district of Kyiv Oblast.

  • Japan plans $75 billion investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new plan to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific, promising billions of dollars in investment to help economies across the region in everything from industry to disaster prevention. The plan he announced in New Delhi is seen as Tokyo's bid to forge stronger ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia to counter China's growing assertiveness there. Kishida also said Japan wanted Russia's invasion of Ukraine to end as soon as possible and called on the "Global South", a broad term referring to countries in Africa, Asia, Oceania and Latin America, to "show solidarity" after his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • Japan PM Kishida announces new Indo-Pacific plan in India

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the Group of Seven summit in May and announced action plans for a new Indo-Pacific initiative aimed at countering China's influence in the region. Kishida, who is on a two-day trip to India, said he hopes to promote a vision of free and open Indo-Pacific, a Tokyo-led initiative for greater security and economic cooperation that is geared toward curbing Beijing's growing assertiveness. It includes Japan’s assistance to emerging economies, support for maritime security, a provision of coast guard patrol boats and equipment and other infrastructure cooperation.

  • What is known about drone attack in Crimea’s Dzhankoi

    A series of explosions that rocked the city of Dzhankoi, Crimea, a key railway hub, late on March 20 destroyed several Russian Kalibr cruise missiles being transported by rail, Ukrainian intelligence said on March 21.

  • Kishida heads to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida landed in Poland and was heading to Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (March 21)

  • Ukraine receives 8 Leopard 2 battle tanks and support vehicles from Norway

    The Norwegian Armed Forces announced the delivery of eight Leopard 2 tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine. Source: This was stated in a message by the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, reports European Pravda The agency published a series of photos showing the delivery of military equipment from Norway to Ukraine.

  • Tensions Rise over House Investigation of Afghanistan Withdrawal as Panel Threatens Subpoena for Documents

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul said he would issue a subpoena to force the State Department to hand over documents if the agency does not provide them.

  • Censorship? Disinformation? Defining some key terms in the social media debate

    While it may not always dominate the headlines, the debate over free speech in the U.S. remains at the forefront of our political conversation.

  • US lawmakers: López Obrador committed to engage with China on fentanyl

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told U.S. lawmakers over the weekend that he would personally work with China to quell trans-Pacific shipments of fentanyl precursors that are processed into the deadly drug in Mexico, according to two of the American representatives. The commitment was made in a long meeting in Mexico City over the…

  • March Madness: No. 9 Florida Atlantic takes down No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson

    FAU is in its first Sweet 16 in just its second NCAA tournament appearance.

  • Washington announces $350 million aid package for Ukraine

    The United States has prepared a new $350 million military aid package for Ukraine, focused largely on additional munitions for previously supplied weapon systems, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on March 20.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Embraces China’s Blueprint to End War

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin embraced Chinese President Xi Jinping’s proposal for ending the war in Ukraine as a potential blueprint for peace as the leaders pledged ever-closer ties. Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant Ventu

  • Top enlisted pick at Fort Bliss axed for alleged misuse of resources

    The soldier slotted to take one of the top enlisted positions at Fort Bliss, Texas, is no longer set to get the job.

  • Wagner Group founder afraid of Ukrainian offensive in Bakhmut, asks Russian Defence Minister for help

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of the Wagner Group Private Military Company (PMC), has told Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu about the plans of the Ukrainian army to launch a large-scale offensive near Bakhmut and asked for help.

  • Kim Petras Reveals Her Dream Girl Group: Cher, Nicki Minaj & More | Billboard

    Kim Petras comes up with her dream girl group including some of her famous friends!

  • Russia retaliates against ICC over Putin arrest warrant

    The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has started criminal proceedings against prosecutors and judges of the International Criminal Court after the decision to issue a warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • Comer, Republicans’ Investigative Chief, Embraces Role of Biden Antagonist

    DANVILLE, Ky. — Steering his SUV through pounding rain on his way to the state capital on a recent Thursday, Rep. James R. Comer, the chair of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, reflected on the pressure he often faced from constituents to investigate unhinged claims about President Joe Biden and Democrats. “You know, the customer’s always right,” Comer said wryly, of his approach to the people who elected him and now brandish conspiracy theories, vulgar photographs featuring the presid

  • Sweet 16 reasons this college basketball season and the NCAA Tournament make no sense

    Here is a collection of 16 reasons why this NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament defies conventional logic.