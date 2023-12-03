Provo Police ask for help on anniversary of hit-and-run death of 21-year-old girl

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Friday marked one year since Isabelle Parr, 21, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Provo. Police are asking for help to find the driver responsible for her death.

In a statement on social media, Provo Police said, “We are still asking for anyone with information to contact us. We are appealing to the driver to please come forward and talk with our detectives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Parr family.”

Police are asking the public if anyone was in the area of 820 North 800 West in Provo at around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022. Parr was struck and killed while jogging in a crosswalk at this location.

The suspect vehicle reportedly did not stop, and police said it is unknown whether the driver was aware they hit Parr.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly to follow up on all leads received, but we are unable to identify and locate two vehicles recorded on camera footage, in the area at the time of the collision. We are looking for the drivers of a Blue crossover SUV, and a dark four door pickup truck,” police said.

A reward of up to $20,000 is reportedly being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the driver responsible.

“We ask anyone with information to please contact us at 801-852-6210. Your tip could be the crucial information needed to solve this tragic case.”

No further information is available at this time.

