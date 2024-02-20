The Provo Utah Temple is getting a new name just days before it closes

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a name change for the Provo Utah Temple just days before it’s set to close for reconstruction.

The temple, renamed the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple, will close this Saturday, Feb. 24.

The church said the temple will be rebuilt to current seismic codes and have reconfigured rooms and energy-efficient electrical, heating, and plumbing systems.

While the temple is closed, the church encourages members from that temple district to attend other temples, as circumstances permit. Additionally, the church said those who want to receive their own ordinances should contact a temple in the surrounding area to make necessary arrangements.

This temple has served Brigham Young University students, missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center, and local Latter-day Saints for more than 50 years. Its reconstruction was announced by President Russell M. Nelson soon after temples reopened around the world following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As you are true to your covenants made in the temple, you will be strengthened by [God’s] power. Then, when spiritual earthquakes occur, you will be able to stand strong because your spiritual foundation is solid and immovable,” President Nelson said at the October 2021 general conference, the same conference he announced the reconstruction of the Provo temple.

The Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple will be one of 28 temples in the Beehive State, which is home to nearly 2.2 million Latter-day Saints, the church said.

Temples in operation, under construction, or announced in Utah are the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Ephraim, Heber Valley, Jordan River, Layton, Lindon, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo (now Provo Utah Rock Canyon), Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, Smithfield, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville, and Vernal Temples.

