Prowler in Port Hueneme still on loose

Police are searching for a man spotted prowling around three Port Hueneme homes and entering at least one Friday morning.

One Port Hueneme resident in the 2500 Block of Ironside Cove awoke around 6:15 a.m. to noises coming from the bathroom and found the stranger inside, according to the Port Hueneme Police Department. Sgt. Eric Sarna said Monday the man entered the residence through a window in the bathroom and when spotted by the resident jumped out the way he came in.

Nearby about 15 minutes later, another resident reported a prowler near a home in the 400 block of Las Palomas Drive.

A third report came at 8:10 a.m. from a resident in the 400 block of Reed Way who saw a man in her back yard, police said. The man matched the description in the prior calls. The three homes are within a small area near Patterson Road and West Channel Islands Boulevard.

Police described the prowler as a Hispanic man in his 20s, of medium build and wearing light gray hoodedsweatshirt. No one was injured by the prowler, police said.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made, Sarna said. Additional sightings of the man have been reported to police from home security video, but he has not been identified, Sarna said.

The police sergeant said the man faces charges of prowling and burglary if he is arrested. The man did not appear to have any weapons.

Port Hueneme police reminded resident to lock their doors and windows and to report anyone matching the description or the image. Police also cautioned residents against confronting the man and instead calling 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Starna at 805-844-0474 or email atestarna@cityofporthueneme.org.

