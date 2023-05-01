A prowler shined a flashlight into an unmarked cop car. An off-duty officer noticed

Editor’s note: This blotter is compiled from recent Gig Harbor police reports.

He was prowling a cop car

An off-duty Gig Harbor police officer called 911 to stay he had a theft suspect at gunpoint around 6 a.m. on April 11 near Stinson Avenue and Foster Street.

Another officer arrived and detained the suspect.

The suspect said another man had asked him if he wanted to go to work and break into cars if they saw something they wanted. In exchange for his help, the man told him he would be paid in “blues.”

“Blues” are also know as opiate drugs or fentanyl.

The suspect had blood on his hands, and told officers it was from being cut by glass.

The off-duty officer said he saw the suspect shining a flashlight inside his unmarked police car as well as several other cars in the residential parking lot.

When the responding officer searched the suspect, he found mail addressed to a couple who live on Cascade Avenue.

Another officer went to search that area and found three different mailboxes that looked damaged.

Police booked the suspect into the Kitsap County Jail.

Items missing from YMCA locker

A man put a change of clothes and his wallet into a locker while visiting the YMCA on Harbor Hill Drive on April 16.

When he came back to his locker he saw it was cut open and his wallet was missing.

His bank alerted him that someone was trying to use his credit cards at Fred Meyer at 5502 Point Fosdick Dr. in Gig Harbor. All transactions were declined.

Surveillance video at the YMCA showed two men enter the gym. One stopped at the front desk to talk to staff, the other went around the desk without checking in.

He had a backpack and went into the locker room.

A YMCA employee told officers he had seen the men before and believed they had stolen from the locker room in the past.

Fred Meyer surveillance video showed the same two suspects trying to buy gift cards at self checkout.

When the credit cards were declined, they left the store.

Another YMCA visitor also reported that his locker was broken into at the same time, but the only things stolen were his clothes and a knife.

Car missing from repair shop

The owner of Gig Harbor Automotive Services located at 4101 Harborview Dr. told officers a customer dropped off a 2006 Ford Taurus for repairs at around 8 p.m. on April 17.

The customer put the keys to the car in the after-hours garage door slot.

The next day the customer called the shop to get an idea of when she’d be able to pick up her vehicle.

The owner of the shop noticed the vehicle was gone, informed the customer and called the police.

Surveillance video showed a man arriving at the shop just after midnight.

He pried open the garage door just enough to grab the customer’s car keys.

Police entered the car into the system as stolen.