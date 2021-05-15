Proxy advisor ISS recommends votes for Chevron CEO, directors

FILE PHOTO: Chevron Corp Vice Chairman Wirth speaks at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Hiller
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jennifer Hiller

(Reuters) - Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders back Chevron Corp Chief Executive Michael Wirth for reelection to the company's board and oppose a proposal to split the CEO-chairman role at the No. 2 U.S. oil producer.

ISS urged votes for Wirth but said Chevron could take additional steps to better manage climate-related risks, according to its report. While Chevron has pledged to limit the pace of growth of its carbon emissions that contribute to climate change, it has not set longer-term targets to achieve net zero as many European rivals have done.

The recommendations come ahead of the company's shareholder meeting on May 26.

ISS also recommended backing other Chevron directors and is also in favor of shareholder proposals for reducing the emissions from customer use of the company's products, and developing a report on impacts of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The ISS recommendations carry weight among institutional investors and often guide how they vote at corporate meetings.

London-based governance advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) has urged opposition to Wirth because of the company's combined board chairman and CEO roles, and support of several climate and governance proposals.

Chevron also faces shareholder proposals asking it to report more information on lobbying, become a public benefit corporation and split the board chairman and CEO roles after the next chief executive transition.

The company is recommending that its investors vote against the shareholder proposals, including the one for an independent board chair after the next chief executive transition.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil Board Could Be Headed for a Shake-Up

    Three candidates submitted by activist investor Engine No. 1 have the backing of proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services. The vote is on May 26.

  • 30 sentenced to death over anti-police clashes in DR Congo

    Thirty people were sentenced to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday for their role in anti-police violence marking the end of Ramadan in the capital Kinshasa.

  • Worried About Another Crash? 2 Unstoppable Stocks for New Investors to Buy Right Now

    If you're a new investor building your basket of stocks from the ground up, diversification and a long-term mindset are key to constructing a stable portfolio of investments that can deliver consistent returns for many years to come. Filling your portfolio with high-quality companies that have stood the test of time and continue to make investors richer -- in a variety of market situations -- is one way to accomplish this goal. If you're a new investor trying to build a winning portfolio in the current market environment, you've come to the right place.

  • JPMorgan, Caterpillar Lead Five Dow Jones Stocks Near Buy Points

    Your stocks to watch for the week ahead include Dow Jones stocks JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar. All are just above or below buy points.

  • Disney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules

    Masks have been made optional in outdoor areas and pool decks at Walt Disney Inc's Disney World in Orlando, Florida, effective May 15, but are still needed for entering rides and at indoor locations, according to the guidelines posted in its website. Universal Orlando has also relaxed its mask policy for guests at outdoor locations. "Face coverings will remain required at all indoor locations, including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas," the company said in a statement on Friday.

  • Lending CEO Questioned About Payments, Then Closed His Account

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of a $1.7 billion Canadian private lender closed his personal bank account just days after he was questioned by investigators about receiving undisclosed payments from a client, court documents say.David Sharpe, the former CEO of Bridging Finance Inc., closed a personal checking account at the Bank of Montreal four business days after the Ontario Securities Commission questioned him about his relationship with Sean McCoshen, a Canadian entrepreneur who has proposed an Alberta-to-Alaska railway.McCoshen’s companies borrowed more than C$100 million ($82.6 million) from Bridging-managed funds. During the same period, a separate numbered company controlled by McCoshen transferred C$19.5 million into Sharpe’s personal account, the OSC has alleged. The payments took place between July 2016 and June 2019.In fact, six payments worth C$17.2 million were transferred to Sharpe within five business days of Bridging advancing funds to the railway project and other McCoshen-connected firms, according to a new document filed by the securities commission in an Ontario court.Those transactions and others are at the heart of the case, which has seen a court appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers take control of the Toronto-based firm, a private lender to small- and medium-size companies. The OSC is probing Bridging and former senior executives for allegedly mismanaging funds and failing to disclose conflicts of interest, and has claimed in court documents that Sharpe tried to mislead its investigators.Through a spokesperson, Sharpe declined to comment. McCoshen couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.Sharpe was questioned by the securities commission on Oct. 27, 2020 about his relationship with McCoshen. He closed the Bank of Montreal account on Nov. 2. In February, McCoshen dissolved the numbered company that made the transfers, the court documents say.Sharpe and his wife, Natasha Sharpe, co-founded and ran the firm together. They were fired last week by PricewaterhouseCoopers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will the Clippers be trying to win against the Thunder?

    The Los Angeles Clippers could ensure they avoid the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs if they end the season with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

  • Leicester City win FA Cup: Three things we learned from Chelsea-Leicester

    The fifth time was the charm for Leicester City, who has claimed its first FA Cup in a Tielemans-authored and VAR-reviewed 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • ‘Do Palestinians have a right to survive?’ AOC makes impassioned speech against Biden policy on Israel crisis

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the United States ‘must acknowledge its role in the injustice and human rights violations of Palestinians’

  • Liz Cheney calls out Fox News for election lies in on-air interview

    Ousted top GOP messenger says cable news channel has ‘particular obligation to make sure people know election wasn’t stolen’

  • How Ben and Erin Napier Renovated an Entire Town for Home Town Takeover

    The HGTV couple selected the most deserving people in Wetumpka, Alabama, and gave 12 homes and businesses a facelift

  • Prince Harry says royals are in cycle of ‘genetic pain’ passing on bad parenting habits

    Prince revealed that he began seeking therapy thanks to his wife’s concerns over his mental health

  • Booming UK economy to outpace US, says Haldane

    The Bank of England economist says it's realistic to expect a 'tennis ball bounce' for the UK

  • 7 Palestinians killed in the West Bank after clashes with Israeli forces, officials say

    Five of the deaths were reportedly connected to stone-throwing clashes. A sixth person had attempted to stab an Israeli soldier, Israel's army said.

  • How murky legal rules allow Tesla's Musk to keep moving markets

    With his cult following, Tesla boss Elon Musk has amassed considerable power to move markets with his musings, but murky rules make it difficult for regulators to rein him in. The celebrity CEO, who boasts more than 54 million Twitter followers and has a devoted constituency on Reddit, has whipsawed the cryptocurrency market and sent some stocks soaring this year with a series of tweets and business announcements. A Musk tweet on Wednesday that Tesla would no longer accept payments in bitcoin sent the cryptocurrency tumbling 17%, roiling bitcoin futures and dragging down the broader cryptocurrency market.

  • Gupta empire facing UK fraud probe over Greensill

    The group run by Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

  • Kyle Connor score twice, Jets beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in finale

    Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. “It’s always good for confidence, everyone loves to score,” Connor said. Mason Appleton and Jansen Harkins, with an empty-netter, also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves to help the Jets finish 30-23-3.

  • Your Memorial Day is about to get a lot more expensive. From hot dogs to fuel, here are some of the products in short supply.

    Several price hikes and product shortages could make your holiday more expensive this year. Here are some of the shortages to be aware of on vacation.