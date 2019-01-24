Do You Like Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Prudential Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:PRU) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Prudential Financial has a P/E ratio of 5.51, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 18%.

View our latest analysis for Prudential Financial

How Do You Calculate Prudential Financial’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Prudential Financial:

P/E of 5.51 = $90.64 ÷ $16.45 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Prudential Financial increased earnings per share by a whopping 63% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 37% annually, over the last five years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Prudential Financial’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Prudential Financial has a lower P/E than the average (14.3) in the insurance industry classification.

NYSE:PRU PE PEG Gauge January 24th 19 More

Prudential Financial’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Prudential Financial’s Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 35% of Prudential Financial’s market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Prudential Financial’s P/E Ratio

Prudential Financial has a P/E of 5.5. That’s below the average in the US market, which is 16.9. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.