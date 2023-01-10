Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already be aware that Prudential's (LON:PRU) stock increased significantly by 41% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Prudential's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Prudential

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Prudential is:

7.7% = US$1.3b ÷ US$16b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Prudential's Earnings Growth And 7.7% ROE

On the face of it, Prudential's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 13% seen by Prudential was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 7.1% in the same period, we found that Prudential's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PRU? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Prudential Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 32% (that is, a retention ratio of 68%), the fact that Prudential's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Prudential has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 16% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 16%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Prudential. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ESPN’s Richard Jefferson believes Celtics star Jayson Tatum is ‘right on schedule’

    While Celtics fans have an issue with his occasional duds, the level Tatum has been playing at when focused leaves little to be desired.

  • Nepal Orders Internet Providers to Block Crypto-Related Websites

    Nepal's Telecommunications Authority has instructed all internet service providers (ISPs) to prevent operating and managing crypto-related “websites, apps or online networks.”

  • Zhao Lijian: China reassigns combative ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomat

    Controversial Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has been moved to another department

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

    The Oracle of Omaha has some pearls of wisdom that can guide your investing decisions in whatever kind of market awaits in 2023.

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big plays to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

    Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]

  • These 15 Dividend Aristocrat stocks have been the best income builders

    DEEP DIVE The S&P Dividend Aristocrats deserve more coverage. Those are companies that have raised their dividend payouts consistently over the years — they’re dividend royalty, as it were. As a group, they have performed well in the long term.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Battery Maker SK On Likely To Pull Out Of Proposed JV With Ford

    Electric vehicle battery maker SK On may call off its intended joint venture with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Koc Holding AS in Turkey. The parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the same in March 2022, Reuters reported. SK plans to retract the JV to produce batteries because of a weak macroeconomic outlook. The JV aimed to produce 30-45 gigawatt hours (GWh) starting in 2025. The final decision whether or not to halt negotiations regarding the joint venture has not been made

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor

    The funding includes other venture firms and deal documents were sent to prospective investors in recent weeks, with the aim to close the round by the end of 2022, the report said. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. This follows a Wall Street Journal report that said OpenAI was in talks to sell existing shares at a roughly $29 billion valuation, with venture capital firms such as Thrive Capital and Founders Fund buying shares from existing shareholders.

  • 10 Best Under-The-Radar Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best under-the-radar stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go to 5 Best Under-The-Radar Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The market bloodbath of 2022 spared no one and the $4 trillion hedge fund industry was no exception […]

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • Tesla's Delivery Wait Times Go Up, China Wants To Secure License For Generic Version Of Pfizer's Paxlovid, India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B: Today's Top Stories

    Bloomberg Apple's India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B In 9 Months — Nearly Twice Previous Fiscal Year's Total Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) exported more than $2.5 billion worth of iPhones from India between April and December as the company diversified production amid supply disruptions in China. The total export of the Cupertino-based tech giant in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2023 was almost twice the previous fiscal year's total. Goldman Sachs Reportedly Plans To Cut

  • 8 places you may earn between 3%-7% or more on your money right now (and psst: some have guaranteed returns)

    The good news on that front: Many high-yield savings accounts are now paying more than they have in a decade with rates upwards of 3% (see the highest savings account rates you may get now here). Look for a savings account that is FDIC-insured, notes Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. “Online savings account may not keep up with inflation, but the high-interest rates will minimize how much you fall behind,” adds says Ken Tumin, founder at DepositAccounts says.