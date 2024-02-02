Prue Leith expresses confidence in Bake Off's future amid Channel 4 cost cutting

Prue Leith has opened up about her future on The Great British Bake Off amid reports the show may be forced to move to Netflix due to Channel 4 cost cutting measures.

The 83-year-old joined the baking show, which airs every autumn, in 2017 as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood when it moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

On Monday, Channel 4 announced plans to move out of its central London HQ and make hundreds of staff redundant.

The Horseferry Road building will be closed and a new office space found in the centre of the city. It has previously committed to 600 roles being moved outside of London by the end of 2025.

Channel 4 revealed the Fast Forward strategy, which also includes axing the small linear channels such as music video station The Box and others, the broadcaster said.

Under the plans, headcount will be similar to 2021 levels by reducing current roles by 18% – by making around 200 staff redundant and axing around 40 unfilled roles – and getting rid of approximately 70% of legacy operations staffing.

Paul Hollywood pictured with Leith on GBBO (Channel 4)

As part of efforts to reduce costs, a small number of programmes – such as reality show SAS: Who Dares Wins and talk show Steph’s Packed Lunch – have been cancelled.

Channel 4’s commissioning team would also be reorganised to drive more streaming content and there will be more focus on drama, high-end documentaries, comedy and reality, under the plans.

The broadcaster's contract to air Bake Off also reportedly ends after the 2024 series, and it has been claimed there have not yet been talks to extend it. The Sun has since reported that the series could be picked up by rival channels and streaming sites, including the likes of Netflix.

In light of the broadcaster's plans being announced, Leith told The Mirror: “Oh my God, I hope to stick with Bake Off wherever it goes. But I don't think it will move.

“I know a lot of people are having a hard time of it and Channel 4 has lost a lot of shows.

“But I am quite sure while Channel 4 is there, they will hang on to Bake Off. It is certainly one of their best shows. I think it has found its natural home at Channel 4.”

The Standard has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Leith's comments come as Good Morning Britain revealed that Mel B, 48, will appear on the upcoming series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer.

On Friday, the show's resident showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold confirmed the news, sharing: "GMB has some insider info and we can reveal one of the celebs laying out parchment paper for the new series is the one and only... drum roll... it's Mel B!

"Scary, will be bringing her own brand of spice."

The show, which is due to return to screens in April, will see 19 stars compete for the coveted title of Star Baker in the hope of winning the show.