Pruitt recognized with Alumnus of the Year award

Nov. 30—The Rev. Paul Pruitt, executive director for the Bethel Colony of Mercy, received the 2023 Alumnus of the Year award from Fruitland Baptist Bible College during the 193rd annual N.C. Baptist Convention at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

The event, held in November, drew more than 1,500 people from across the state.

Fruitland Baptist Bible College, in Hendersonville, was established in 1946 by the local association of pastors and is a ministry of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina.

"For years, Fruitland Baptist Bible College has enjoyed a wonderful relationship with Bethel and numerous students sent to us for ministerial training," said president David Horton.

"It is a joy to watch students who have been set free from addiction, to grow and develop into capable and effective ministers of the gospel. I pray that God will continue to bless Bethel and Fruitland as we work together in God's kingdom."

Pruitt said it was an honor to receive the award.

"Our heart at Bethel is to offer a place of hope, healing, and transformation to addicts in Caldwell County and across North Carolina and the nation," Pruitt said.

"As overdose deaths spike and the economic impact of addiction burdens families and local communities, Bethel's residential program for 88 men and separately 22 women is needed now more than ever."

Bethel Colony of Mercy is located at 1675 Bethel Colony Road in Lenoir.