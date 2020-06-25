PruittHealth Continues its Transparency Efforts by Releasing Additional COVID-19 Reporting Data

NORCROSS, Ga., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth announces that, in addition to the current COVID-19 data published on its Emergency Preparedness webpage, it has restructured its public report to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting guidelines.

PruittHealth Logo. (PRNewsFoto/PruittHealth) More

PruittHealth continues to uphold its commitment to transparency during this pandemic by providing this comprehensive data. The new reporting data, based on CDC guidelines, will be updated daily on the organization's Emergency Preparedness webpage. It includes the current census and bed capacity of all PruittHealth centers, the number of new suspected or positive COVID-19 admissions, and partner and patient COVID-19 testing data, including suspected cases, confirmed cases, and COVID-19 deaths. In addition, a percentage view of COVID-19 testing among patients and partners is available on the webpage.

The COVID-19 community case map displays county-level statistics, sourced from the COVID-19 Data Repository provided by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, and represents the county as a whole. Hovering the cursor over a county reveals PruittHealth location-specific data, including the number of admitted positive, negative, pending, current positive, recovered, and deceased.

By sharing this increased level of detailed information, PruittHealth can better inform patients' families and the communities in which it serves. This data, in combination with other sources, is being used to improve public health decisions, as PruittHealth continues to work alongside public health officials.

The organization continues to follow the latest guidelines from public health officials for the safety of its patients and staff. PruittHealth's Emergency Operations Center is available 24 hours a day for staff or patient questions and concerns related to COVID-19. Please call 855-742-5983 to be connected with a member of the organization's team of healthcare professionals.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 16,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pruitthealth-continues-its-transparency-efforts-by-releasing-additional-covid-19-reporting-data-301083957.html

SOURCE PruittHealth