Prying eyes: Neighbors win privacy feud with UK Tate gallery

FILE - People stand in an area by the lifts in the new Switch House building extension to the Tate Modern gallery in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2016. Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, that a viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery made residents of luxury apartments next door feel like animals in a zoo, and impeded “the ordinary use and enjoyment” of their homes. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court says people who live in glass houses have a right to privacy too.

The court ruled Wednesday that a viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery made residents of glass-walled luxury apartments next door feel like animals in a zoo, and impeded “the ordinary use and enjoyment” of their homes.

The justices overturned earlier lower court rulings that sided with Tate Modern in the long-running privacy battle between the gallery — one of London’s biggest tourist attractions — and residents of four apartments in the neighboring Neo Bankside complex.

Justice George Leggatt said that the platform is visited by hundreds of thousands of people a year, who “frequently take photographs of the interiors of the flats and sometimes post them on social media."

“It is not difficult to imagine how oppressive living in such circumstances would feel for any ordinary person — much like being on display in a zoo,” he wrote in the court's majority ruling.

“It is beyond doubt that the viewing and photography which take place from the Tate’s building cause a substantial interference with the ordinary use and enjoyment of the claimants’ properties."

The court ruled that the gallery had violated “the common law of private nuisance.” Three judges backed the majority decision and two dissented.

Tate Modern opened in 2000 in a former power station on the south bank of the River Thames. It helped transform the surrounding Bankside neighborhood from a riverside backwater into an arts and nightlife hub dotted with luxury apartment towers.

The viewing terrace is part of a pyramid-shaped extension that opened in 2016 at the gallery, which sees more than 5 million visitors a year. Neo Bankside was completed a few years earlier.

Lawyers for the residents argued the 10th-floor platform, used by more than half a million gallery visitors a year, constituted a “relentless” invasion of residents’ privacy. They said gallery visitors subjected the apartments to “intense visual scrutiny,” with some using binoculars and zoom lenses to get a better look.

The gallery said residents could solve the problem by drawing their blinds or putting up curtains — and judges at the High Court and Court of Appeal agreed.

But the Supreme Court found that the viewing platform was an “abnormal” use of Tate Modern’s land, and the beleaguered residents had a point.

“The claimants cannot be obliged to live behind net curtains or with their blinds drawn all day every day to protect themselves from the consequences of intrusion caused by the abnormal use which the Tate makes of its land,” the judges said.

The residents had asked for the gallery to shield their apartments from view, or to pay damages. The Supreme Court sent the case back to the High Court to decide on the appropriate remedy.

Recommended Stories

  • Luxury flat owners win privacy case over London's Tate gallery viewing platform

    LONDON (Reuters) -Residents of a luxury London block who are trying to stop visitors at the neighbouring Tate Modern art gallery peering into their glass-walled apartments won their privacy case at the United Kingdom's Supreme Court on Wednesday. The owners of four flats in the nearby Neo Bankside development took the Tate, one of Britain's top tourist attractions, to court after the gallery opened an extension in 2016 featuring a panoramic platform on its top floor, which gives visitors clear views of the inside of some flats. They applied to London's High Court for an injunction requiring the Tate to prevent its visitors from viewing their flats from the viewing platform, but their case was dismissed in 2019 and they lost an appeal the following year.

  • Analysis-AMC sets unusual shareholder vote for meme stock sale approval

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the movie theater operator that became a "meme stock" during the COVID-19 pandemic, has come up with an unusual way to win shareholder approval for stock sales that would raise cash, according to a regulatory filing and six corporate finance experts who reviewed it. AMC raised more than $2 billion through stock sales in 2021, largely on the back of retail investors who sent its shares on a wild rally, along with other meme stocks such as GameStop Corp. This helped it avoid the fate of bankrupt peer Cineworld Group LLC but also diluted its shareholders ninefold.

  • Australia recovers radioactive capsule, finds 'needle in the haystack'

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian authorities on Wednesday found a radioactive capsule smaller than a coin that was lost in the vast Outback after nearly a week-long search involving around 100 people along a 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) stretch of highway, officials said. The Caesium-137 capsule lost in transit more than two weeks ago was discovered when a vehicle travelling at 70 kms per hour equipped with specialist detection equipment picked up the radiation, according to officials from the state of Western Australia. The search team then used portable detection equipment to find the capsule, which was located about 2 metres from the side of the road in a remote area far from any community, they added.

  • MTA says it "F-ed" up after typo spotted in NYC's pricey new station

    The newly unveiled Grand Central Madison terminal has one small problem – the misspelled name of a famous artist etched into its walls.

  • Interview: Karen X Cheng on her LNY metaverse and how AI can benefit artists everywhere

    The innovative campaign includes an experiential augmented reality (AR) filter, one of the first commercials to use NeRF (neural radiance fields) technology to create a 3D scene, and Cheng’s creative designs inspired by her own upbringing. Cheng created a celebration melding both her past and present for the new metaverse space. It features a solar, punk-inspired gallery showcasing a 3D sculpture that Cheng designed, as well as art created by emerging Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

  • Jewish heirs sue Guggenheim over Picasso sold to flee Nazis

    When Karl and Rosi Adler fled the Nazis in 1938 they sold a Pablo Picasso painting to fund their escape."Thannhauser was well aware of the plight of Adler and his family, and that, absent Nazi persecution, Adler would never have sold the painting when he did at such a price," reads the complaint.

  • France buys new masterpiece for Orsay museum with LVMH gift

    France has acquired a stunning Impressionist masterpiece for its national collection of art treasures, with a donation from luxury goods giant LVMH paying the 43 million euros (nearly $47 million) for "Boating Party” by 19th-century French artist Gustave Caillebotte. It is the latest addition to the Paris museum's already impressive collection of Impressionist art. The painting was sold by Caillebotte's descendants.

  • Painter creates mural "russia NEVER here!" in Kherson

    Kostiantyn Kachanovskyi, a painter from the city of Rivne, has created a mural reading "russia - NEVER here!" in Kherson. Source: Rivne Oblast Military Administration on Facebook Details: The mural depicts a girl erasing a golden double-headed eagle, the coat of arms of Russia, and an inscription that reads "russia - NEVER here".

  • DC Universe Announces Superman: Legacy, Batman & Robin Movie, Wonder Woman Prequel Series

    DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran laid out Chapter One of the new DC Universe. DC Universe Announces Superman: Legacy, Batman & Robin Movie, Wonder Woman Prequel Series Ben Kaye

  • 3 big takeaways from the new DC superhero plans

    Colorful side characters, new TV shows, direct comic inspiration... that's what we like to see!

  • Surrealist Artist Chris Elliman

    Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is kicking o its 2023 artist showcase series with a special three-month exhibition from Made in Vegas 2022 winner, surrealist artist Chris Elliman.

  • His works feared lost, pioneering painter Mike Henderson’s art rises in new UC Davis show

    Pioneering UC Davis artist Mike Henderson’s first show in 20 years features works thought lost to a studio fire

  • Hip-hop photographer 'Brother Ernie' shows no signs of stopping after five decades

    Your favorite rapper's favorite photographer discusses upcoming projects and being honored as a cultural documentarian since the 1970s.

  • NYC's Brand New $11 Billion Train Terminal Misspelled Georgia O'Keeffe's Name

    New York gained a bright, shiny new train terminal last week and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority decorated the walls with brilliant and moving quotes about the Big Apple from some of the city’s most famous residents. Unfortunately, one quote features an embarrassing typo.

  • Desert X 2023: What we know about the featured artists

    Some installations during the March 4 to May 7 event, presented at multiple locations throughout the Coachella Valley, will require audience participation.

  • The Dubai studio for artists with special needs

    STORY: Step inside the Mawaheb art studio a creative space for artists with special needs Location: Dubai, UAE(James Casaki, Artist)"You will find absolutely everything at Mawaheb, it's the most diverse place I know and it's an amazing place, the diversity in this place - nobody is left out, nobody."Mawaheb, which means 'talent' in Arabic, first opened in 2010It now showcases and sells work by more than 18 artists(Namrata Pagarani, Artist)"It always makes me feel happy and I always feel excited and I feel so smart, impressive, intelligent and beautiful and unique."

  • 'Passages' exhibit explores influence of COVID 19

    Mansfield Art Center's exhibit, "Passages," features artistry that acknowledges the influence of COVID-19 on society while highlighting transition.