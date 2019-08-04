Prysmian S.p.A. (BIT:PRY): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock

Based on Prysmian S.p.A.'s (BIT:PRY) earnings update on 30 June 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are substantially optimistic, as a 73% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the previous 5-year average growth rate of 6.5%. By 2020, we can expect Prysmian’s bottom line to reach €224m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €130m. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Prysmian in the longer term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Prysmian going to perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 12 analysts covering PRY’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of PRY's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

This results in an annual growth rate of 15% based on the most recent earnings level of €130m to the final forecast of €276m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €1.86 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.53. With a current profit margin of 1.3%, this movement will result in a margin of 2.6% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Prysmian, I've put together three fundamental factors you should further examine:

