    PS Business Parks: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) _ PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The Glendale, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $44.6 million, or $1.59 per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $25.5 million, or 93 cents per share.

    The office and industrial space real estate investment trust posted revenue of $100.6 million in the period.

    The company's shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $141.12, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

