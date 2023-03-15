PS Plus Extra and Premium games for March include 'Tchia' and the PS5 Uncharted collection

After teasing some of the titles during the recent State of Play event, Sony has unveiled the full slate of additions to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog for March. It’s shaping up to be another strong month for the service.

Tchia will be just the second game to debut on PS Plus Extra on its release date, following Stray . It’s a gorgeous-looking sandbox adventure in which you can take over and control animals and objects, likely in a far less sinister way than in Prey . When you feel the need to take a break from exploring the New Caledonia-inspired world, you can bust out a fully-playable ukulele. Play the right tunes and you can attract animals or cause rain to fall.

Also coming to the library on March 21st is Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection . It includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, both of which have been remastered beautifully for PS5. Life Is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange 2 will join the original game and Life is Strange: Before the Storm in the lineup too.

The other games that will hit the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog this month are:

Premium subscribers will soon gain access to a few more older games at no extra cost. Sony will add Ridge Racer Type 4, Ape Escape 2 (both PS1) and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PSP) on March 21st.

On the downside, several games are reportedly leaving the Extra catalog on the same date. Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5, Override 2: Super Mech League, Danger Zone, Dungeons 2, Ghost of a Tale, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Velocibox, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition and WWE 2K22 will no longer be playable through the subscription service after that time.