PS: Target Gift Card Scams

Recommended Stories
- Associated Press Videos
On This Day: 24 March 2009
Hit musical "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" opened in London's West End. (March 24)
- Yahoo Life UK
The real Tinder Swindler: Nearly two-thirds of adults targeted by online fraud
Have you ever fallen for a scam online? It's more common than you think.
- CoinDesk
Crypto Providers Would Have to Swap Transaction Details Under OECD Tax-Dodging Proposal
Details of overseas crypto holdings would be shared with home tax authorities under the planned extension of rules intended to bust financial secrecy.
- KFSN – Fresno
Fresno police warn against credit card 'skimmers'
Fresno police are warning people to be on the lookout for skimmers on card readers -- the devices thieves use to steal your credit card information.
- WSB Cox articles
Customers scammed on Zelle banking app have virtually no fraud protection, consumer advocates say
People use apps like Cash App, Venmo and Zelle every day, but consumer advocates tell Channel 2 they are seeing a skyrocketing increase in these apps being used to take money directly from bank accounts.
- KFSN – Fresno
SAT and ACT requirement dropped for CSU admissions
CSU trustees voted to amend Title 5 to remove SAT and ACT tests as a requirement for undergraduate admissions to the 23 campuses, including Fresno State.
- BBC
Deplorable scam emails fake fundraising for Ukraine
Action Fraud warns of fake emails asking for donations to victims of the war.