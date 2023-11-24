PS5 Black Friday deals 2023: Get $50 off the PlayStation 5

We’ve found plenty of PS5 Black Friday deals, including games, accessories, store funds and the console itself. Grab the disc-based PlayStation 5 system for $450 on Amazon or $50 off the PS5 Slim bundled with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. In addition, you can save on DualSense controllers and games from franchises like God of War, Assassin’s Creed and Star Wars Jedi.

PS5 Slim console with Spider-Man 2

If you’re happy to go disc-free, Amazon has the month-old PS5 Slim console bundled with a digital code for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which Engadget found to be “bigger and better” than the 2018 original, for $499 ($60 off).

Sony’s “Slim” PS5 console (officially called the PS5 Digital Edition) removes the system’s disc drive but lets you change your mind later. Unlike previous digital variants, the disc drive is a modular attachment you can add later as a separate $80 purchase.

PS5 console with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

You can also get the console with Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III for the same price. This is the latest version of the gaming system with its removable disc drive already included and mounted. You also get a digital copy of the newest Call of Duty game, which includes remastered versions of all 16 maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

PS5 console (with disc drive)

An Amazon Black Friday deal has the PS5 console on sale for $450 ($50 off). This standard model includes a built-in disc drive that lets you choose between physical discs (without any extra purchases) or digital downloads of your favorite games.

Although this model is out of stock at the time of publication, we wouldn’t be surprised to see availability (for it and other deals in this article) fluctuate throughout the day and perhaps the entire Black Friday weekend.

DualSense controllers

Amazon also has loads of PS5 controllers on sale. The retailer offers various colorways of Sony’s DualSense Wireless gamepad in the $49 to $50 range. These include the standard white, black, cobalt blue, starlight blue, gray camouflage, pink and purple options.

The DualSense controller typically costs $70 to $75, so you’re shaving around a third of the price off Sony’s defacto PS5 gamepad.

PlayStation wallet funds

You can also save on PlayStation wallet funds on Amazon. Although the gift cards are branded for PlayStation Plus memberships, you can use them as standard virtual funds for games, DLC or other digital content.

As is typical with gift card deals, you’ll save more for buying higher amounts. You can get $30 worth of PlayStation funds for $27, $55 for $49.50, $70 for $63 or $110 for $99.

Black Friday PS5 game deals

Sony has plenty of digital games on sale in the PlayStation Store. There are too many to list all of them here, but highlights include God of War: Ragnarok for $30 (down from its usual $60), Cyberpunk 2077 for $30 (currently $50 MSRP), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $42 ($70 MSRP), Diablo IV for $42 ($70 MSRP) and Red Dead Redemption 2 for $19.79 ($60 MSRP). You can shop the entire PlayStation Store game sale to see if any other deals jump out.

Meanwhile, retailers have deals on physical PS5 games. Best Buy has discounted God of War: Ragnarok for half off ($35 from its $70 MSRP). Walmart has Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $30 ($70 MSRP), Resident Evil 4 for $30 ($60 MSRP) and Street Fighter 6 for $30 ($60 MSRP). Amazon has (physical disc) game deals, too, including Elden Ring for $39.69 ($60 MSRP), Assassin’s Creed Mirage for $40 ($50 MSRP) and Final Fantasy XVI for $35 ($70 MSRP).

