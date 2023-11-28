PS5 Cyber Monday deals 2023: You can still get $50 off the PlayStation 5

Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still a few deals on the PlayStation 5 lingering on the internet today. You can save $50 on the console by itself, or about $60 if you pick up the PS5 with the latest Spider-Man game. Color options are slim, but you can still save upwards of $25 on PS5 controllers today, and there are a number of PS5 game deals still to be had as well. Here are the best PS5 games you can still get even now that Cyber Monday has come and gone.

Quick Overview PlayStation 5 Console - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim) $499 $560 Save $61 See at Amazon

PlayStation 5 Console – Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle $499 $560 Save $61 See at Amazon

Sony PS5 $450 $500 Save $50 See at GameStop

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) $35 $70 Save $35 See at Amazon

Sony PS5 Slim console with Spider-Man 2

If you’re happy to go disc-free, Amazon has the month-old PS5 Slim console bundled with a digital code for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which Engadget found to be “bigger and better” than the 2018 original, for $499 ($60 off). Sony’s “Slim” PS5 console (officially called the PS5 Digital Edition) removes the system’s disc drive but lets you change your mind later. Unlike previous digital variants, the disc drive is a modular attachment you can add later as a separate $80 purchase.

Sony PS5 console with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

You can also get the console with Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III for the same price. This is the latest version of the gaming system with its removable disc drive already included and mounted. You also get a digital copy of the newest Call of Duty game, which includes remastered versions of all 16 maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

Sony PS5 console (with disc drive)

A GameStop Cyber Monday deal has the PS5 console on sale for $450 ($50 off). This standard model includes a built-in disc drive that lets you choose between physical discs (without any extra purchases) or digital downloads of your favorite games.

Cyber Monday PS5 game deals

Unfortunately, most of the best deals we saw on PS5 games over the weekend are gone now. However, you can still get the dramatic action-RPG Final Fantasy XVI is still down to $35. The well-reviewed turn-based RPG Octopath Traveler II is still available for $30 and Assassin's Creed Mirage remains $20 off at $40. Sony has also started an "End of Year Deals" sale with a few OK discounts on first-party games, including the wholesome action game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut for $30 each.

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.