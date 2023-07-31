PS5 Update Lets You Mute Console Gaming’s Most Annoying Beep

A PS5 sits on a table in front of pink light.

A bunch of small new features are rolling out in the latest PlayStation 5 software beta and one of them is an absolute godsend. After over a decade, it will finally be possible to mute the loud beep your PlayStation makes when you turn it on.

The beta is currently rolling out to select PS5 users before the update goes live for everyone, and they will be the first people ever to be blessed with the option to activate their console in complete silence. Here’s the full list of new features coming according to the PlayStation Blog:

Read more

“You can now mute or adjust the volume of the PS5’s beep sound when turning it on or off, or putting it in rest mode,” the PlayStation Blog post reads. This is fantastic news for everyone who has ever tried to sneakily turn on the console without their parents, roommates, partner, or kids knowing. It’s been a scourge on the PlayStation community dating back to the PS3. Even throughout the PS4 years I was never prepared for just how loud it was going to be. No longer. Maybe next time Sony can add the option to silence the console every time I rip the power cord out by accident.

The rest of the new features are a welcome tune-up as well. I especially like the ability to connect two controllers at once which effectively adds parenting coop to every game on the PS5. The ability to finally search for games in the library is also great news. I’ve spent way too much time scrolling through half the alphabet to find the game I was looking for. Folders have helped immensely, but this is even better.

Story continues





More from Kotaku

Sign up for Kotaku's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.