PSA for hair obsessives: The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is $359 at Walmart, $399 everywhere else

Stop what you're doing, because it's officially a "Deal That Never Happens" Day: The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is $359 at Walmart.

This is the first time we've ever seen it on sale and this is the only place it's on sale — peep it at $399 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Dyson's official site. That's a full $40 more than the deal at Walmart.

You may be thinking, "$40 off of $400 isn't that great," and you're kind of right — but when there's a discount on an item that's this in demand, you don't pass it up. It's kind of like finding a deal on AirPods.

You also may be thinking, "A $400 hair dryer better be impressive." Oh, don't worry. It is. Read more...

