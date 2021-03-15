Psaki acknowledges 'big problem' on southern border

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is acknowledging the White House has a "big problem" at the U.S. Mexico border amid a surge of unaccompanied migrant children and she says the administration is doing everything it can to solve the problem. (March 15)

Video Transcript

- Does the president believe that his administration has a handle on what's happening on the southern border right now?

JEN PSAKI: We certainly do. And let me just give you a bit of an update on a couple of the steps that we're taking. You know, first, let me say that like COVID-- obviously different issue-- but we recognize this is a big problem. The last administration left us a dismantled and unworkable system. And like any other problem, we are going to do everything we can to solve it.

So our focus here is on solutions. Big issues here are expediting what's happening at the border. None of these border patrol facilities are made for children. And we want to move them as quickly as possible into shelters and then into homes. FEMA-- this was an announcement over the weekend-- is now providing support at the border, adding extra capacity to HHS for quick processing to avoid overcrowding. We hope this will help quickly get children into HHS and ORR facilities and placed with vetted sponsors and families. President's very focused on expediting what's happening at the border at every step in the process.

So we recognize this is a problem. We're focused on addressing it. That's just five steps we're taking. And we're continuing to evaluate what additional steps can be taken to address the situation at the border.

