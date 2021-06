Associated Press

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik's sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over the skidding Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. “If you want to be a winning team, everybody’s got to contribute,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. Bo Bichette tied it with a two-run triple, and Randal Grichuk hit two solo homers to help Toronto improve to 2-0 this season in its temporary Buffalo home.