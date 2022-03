Oxygen

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse in “Phoenix Rising,” but she is not the only one who has accused the musician of abuse. Manson has strongly denied all accusations and has maintained that his relationships have been consensual. In the two-part HBO documentary, Wood, now 34, details the accusations she made against Manson last year. She has claimed that he abused and sexually assaulted her during their years-long relationship in the aughts. Over the past few years, Wood has become