Psaki: Biden's strategy for combating national crime spike will focus on 'gun violence and gun safety'

President Joe Biden will use his speech on rising crime rates across the country as an opportunity to address "gun violence and gun safety in the country," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Psaki called the spike "a concern for many Americans, Republicans and Democrats" and rejected the notion that Biden is concerned "that there could be an increase in crime this summer with the pandemic [mostly over]," as crime rates have been rising over the past five years, not just the past 18 months when much of the country was shut down or under restrictions.

The White House's top spokesperson didn't answer a follow-up question about if Biden's strategy will "be approaching this differently than he would in the '90s" but added that "it is an area where the president feels a great deal of the crime we are seeing. You can expect that he will speak to that and his commitment to addressing gun violence and gun safety in the country."

"A long time is passed since the crime bill and '94," Psaki continued. "He has spoken to differences in things he would stand by and might do differently. I would sit on — I would not see this as a response to that, as much as conveying what he is doing now to help address the rise in crime."

Biden has been criticized for his heavy role in pushing through that legislation, which liberals say installed too-strict sentencing provisions for crimes like minor drug possessions. Critics say the law disproportionally affected black and minority males, setting many on a trajectory of un- or underemployment or repeat offenses due to their prison histories.

According to administration officials, Biden is set to outline his crime prevention strategy during a speech at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier that day, he is expected to meet with key stakeholders to discuss his plan.

