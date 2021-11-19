Psaki calls Harris’s role as acting president a chapter in history of the 25th Amendment
President Biden briefly transferred the power of the presidency to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday morning as he underwent a routine physical. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the event would be noted by many women and young girls across the country as a chapter in the history of the 25th Amendment.