Psaki calls Harris’s role as acting president a chapter in history of the 25th Amendment

Associated Press

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday denounced a conservative group's offer to pay $500 to the first person who “catches” a public school teacher violating New Hampshire's new limits on the discussion of systemic racism and other topics. Sununu had opposed an earlier version of the legislation that echoed a Trump administration order and sought to ban discussion of “divisive concepts” in schools. After the state Department of Education set up a website last week to collect complaints against teachers, The New Hampshire chapter of Moms for Liberty tweeted “We’ve got $500 for the person that first successfully catches a public school teacher breaking this law.”