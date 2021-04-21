Psaki calls Ohio fatal police shooting of teen who appeared to attack others ‘tragic’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the Ohio police shooting of a 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant ‘tragic’ and said it will fuel the White House to continue addressing ‘systemic racism.’

Recommended Stories

  • 'Bathroom bill' allowing students, teachers to reject shared restrooms with transgender peers clears Tennessee Senate

    The Senate bill, which includes slightly different language, is expected to pass the House and head to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

  • The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis is considering running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey told Politico he was considering running to represent Missouri in the US Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022.

  • Feds push to extradite Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq

    Prosecutors are urging a judge to approve a request to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner to Iraq on allegations that he participated in the killings of two police officers nearly 15 years ago in the Iraqi city of Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group. Lawyers for Ahmed asked the judge in a filing Friday to reject Iraq’s extradition request, saying his defense team hasn’t been able to adequately investigate the allegations because of the shutdown of international travel during the pandemic.

  • A US Air Force general is facing court-martial for the first time ever. He has been charged with sexual assault

    "I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly, but I believe it was the right decision," an Air Force commander said.

  • Murkowski to join Democrats in confirming DOJ nominee despite fierce GOP opposition

    Vanita Gupta was never really in danger of being blocked from serving as associate attorney general (the Justice Department's No. 3 position), so long as she had the backing of all 50 Senate Democrats. But the upper chamber's GOP still put up a fierce fight by trying to paint the Biden nominee as a "radical" who would weaken law enforcement, as Politico reported earlier this week. In the end, though, Gupta's confirmation is set to move forward, and Vice President Kamala Harris won't be needed to cast a tie-breaking vote. Instead, Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-Alaska) will cross the aisle. On Wednesday, Murkowski joined Democrats in voting to advance Gupta's confirmation, and she said she'll stay the course when the final vote comes around. Murkowski explained that after looking at Gupta's record and sitting down with her, she was convinced by the "passion that she carries with the work she performs" as well as her determination to serve in the post despite the contentious nomination process. "I am going to give the benefit of the doubt to a woman who I believe has demonstrated through her professional career to be deeply, deeply committed to matters of justice," Murkowski said on the Senate floor. More stories from theweek.comThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdictThis year's Oscar goody bag includes luxury vacations, vape cartridges, and a hammer from PETAAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • Presidential historian on Fox News says Benjamin Franklin successfully thwarted 'cancel culture'

    Jane Hampton Cook was listed by Fox News as a presidential historian, but she does not hold a history degree and studied music and PR instead.

  • 'Hell no, don't raise them!': Manchin dismisses GOP-favored gas taxes and user fees to pay for infrastructure

    A GOP-led bloc is assembling an infrastructure proposal ranging from $600 billion to $800 billion, possibly paid for with new charges on drivers.

  • Man pumping gas at convenience store killed, shooter dead

    A man opened fire at a convenience store in Pennsylvania early Wednesday, apparently at random, killing a truck driver who was pumping gas and wounding another man before taking his own life, officials said. The man had first shot at a car on a highway several miles away before heading to the convenience store around 4:45 a.m., according to Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin. The woman in the car told authorities she didn't realize her car had been hit with a bullet until she stopped at a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Township, outside Allentown.

  • Tim Scott hopes to reintroduce version of GOP police reform bill with Democratic support

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told reporters Wednesday he plans to reintroduce his police reform bill or a similar proposal in the coming weeks and that he has discussed a potential compromise with Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.).Why it matters: Eyes have again turned to Washington to take steps to address police reform in the wake of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict Tuesday, after efforts stalled in Congress last year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAfter Floyd's death last summer, Democrats led by Bass and Republicans led by Scott introduced two different bills to reform policing.There was significant momentum for action, but neither bill gained enough support to become law, and the debate largely devolved into partisan bickering.What they're saying: "There is a way to put more of the onus or the burden on the department or on the employer than on the employee," Scott, the lone Black GOP senator, told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I think that is a logical step forward, and ... it's something that the Democrats are quite receptive to."Enabling victims and victims' families to go after the departments "is a way that we can make progress towards a bill that actually has the kind of impact that I think is helpful," Scott said.Scott added that there are "really only four or five outstanding issues from my perspective": The 1033 program, which provides local and state police with military equipment, ending qualified immunity, and a federal ban on chokehold and "no-knock" warrants. "Those ... are the ones that I've been talking about and focused on with Karen [Bass]. And I think we've made tremendous progress," he said, noting that Booker was also "engaged in the conversation" at their last meeting. What to watch: Scott said the group is "on the verge of wrapping this up in the next week or two."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • George W. Bush Comments on Matthew McConaughey's Potential Run for Texas Governor: 'It's a Tough Business'

    In a March interview, McConaughey said running for governor in Texas was "a true consideration"

  • Legislation would enable 50-year-old Americans to qualify for Medicare

    A group of Democratic senators re-introduced a bill on Wednesday that would expand Medicare access across the country.

  • McCloskeys want grand jury to take a new look at their case

    A St. Louis husband and wife facing criminal charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer have told a judge they are concerned about Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s handling of their case and asked that it be sent back to the grand jury. “Due to the bias of Kim Gardner’s office, we believe the grand jury process was tainted and should be reviewed and revisited,” Joel Schwartz, the attorney for Mark and Patricia McCloskey, said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Demonstrators were marching to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28, amid nationwide protests that followed George Floyd ’s death in Minneapolis.

  • Surge testing expanded after further case of South Africa variant detected

    Surge testing is to begin in parts of Birmingham after a confirmed case of the Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa was discovered, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said. In a statement the DHSC said the confirmed case had "self-isolated and their contacts have been identified". Health officials said: "Initial investigations indicate that this case is not linked to a case previously identified in the Birmingham and Sandwell areas." The testing will be targeted at households in the city's Alum Rock, Glebe Farm and Tile Cross areas. It follows the news that one in five UK adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with more than two-and-a-half million second doses delivered in the past seven days, latest figures show. A total of 10.8 million people have now received both jabs - the equivalent of 20.5 per cent of the adult population. Wales is estimated to have given two doses to just under a quarter of adults (24.7%), ahead of Northern Ireland (20.5%), England (20.3%) and Scotland (19.1%).

  • There Are No Issues on Which China Can Be Considered an Ally

    China’s economic liberalization and integration into the international order did not —as many expected — result in its political liberalization or its development into a responsible international actor. Rather, its economic successes have only allowed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to tighten its authoritarian grip at home and flex its muscles abroad. With hindsight, most observers today recognize that treating liberalization theory as an inevitability was a mistake, and one that led to a series of additional errors. And yet, now that China has arrived as a great power — one prosecuting a genocide inside its borders while seeking to extend them — many, including the powers-that-be in the Biden administration, seem intent on repeating those same mistakes. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that Antony Blinken or the other top brass at the State Department believe that with time, sunlight, and water, the current regime will soon give way to a better one. Few could have such naïveté fairly ascribed to them. However, they are acting on another equally pernicious premise: that the fundamental character of the CCP can and should be set aside at times so that the United States can work with the country on discrete issues. We see this belief manifesting itself most notably and most recently in the United States’ efforts to engage with China on environmental issues. On Saturday, the American and Chinese governments released a joint statement announcing that “the United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands.” Jimmy Quinn has already poured cold water on the idea that China’s actual environmental performance aligns with its lofty green rhetoric. Contra this statement, China is primed to increase its already world-beating emissions over the next several years. And nothing in the statement, or the Paris Agreement, or any other international accord will hold the CCP accountable for the discrepancy between its words and its actions. The only beneficiary of the issuance of such a statement is the CCP itself, which has, for all intents and purposes, gotten the American government to certify that it takes climate change seriously and is acting to remedy it. Worse, this statement seems to place the United States and China on equal footing as contributors to and solvers of the problem, which the Chinese propaganda machine is sure to use to counter critiques of the regime’s human-rights violations and aggressive geopolitical posturing. It’s an enormous error for the Biden administration to earnestly believe and act upon the idea that the CCP is interested in environmental improvement, rather than the benefits that appearing to commit to such a goal confer upon it. That the character of the regime is inseparable from its motivations and behaviors as it pertains to particular issues should also be made readily apparent by the CCP’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. From the very beginning, its objective was not to stop the spread of the disease and share vital information with the global community, but to mitigate blame and cover its own tracks. As early as last March, China had already erected an elaborate line of coronavirus-related deceptions, as laid out here by Jim Geraghty. In its rush to shift focus from its early incompetence and mendacity, the CCP hurried coronavirus vaccines to the market prior to proving that they would be capable of the task at hand. Sure enough, its Sinovac product, which it foisted upon desperate countries such as Chile, has been shown to be only 16 percent effective after a first dose and 67 percent effective after a second in real-world studies. Both marks fall well short of the protection that the United States’ Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all provide after one dose. Chile — a victim of the CCP’s cynical vaccine diplomacy strategy — has seen a surge in cases and deaths despite a massive vaccination effort. It’s difficult to say how many lives might have been saved had the Chinese government put the truth in front of what it deemed its immediate, short-term interests throughout this crisis, but it didn’t because it is incapable of doing so. Ruthlessly pursuing its own short-term interests is an immutable part of the CCP’s nature. The 2022 Winter Olympics, set to take place in Beijing, are yet another example of a seemingly unifying international issue that the Chinese government will seek to exploit for its own purposes. It used the 2008 Games for propaganda purposes to announce its arrival as a world power. Fourteen years later, it will seek to showcase the People’s Republic as a competent, technologically adept, and civilized country — the very model of a modern major nation. The United States would be making a grave mistake by not pursuing a diplomatic boycott along the lines of what Senator Mitt Romney is proposing to counter this forthcoming charm offensive. By failing to reckon with the fact that the Chinese regime’s character — as well as its domestic and geopolitical objectives — are indivisible from its approach to any given issue, the Biden administration is empowering it to achieve those objectives. It is incumbent upon the president and his diplomatic corps to identify these spheres — the environment, coronavirus, sports, etc. — as battlegrounds, and engage on them.

  • After another cordial White House infrastructure meeting, GOP is still a no on raising corporate taxes

    President Biden hosted another bipartisan group of 10 lawmakers on Monday to discuss his infrastructure proposal, and once again everyone said the meeting was cordial and respectful, Biden and his guests expressed a willingness to compromise on the size and scope of the bill, and the Republicans said they won't support raising the corporate tax rate to pay for the package. Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, from 21 percent, to fund $2.25 trillion in spending. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has suggested a 25 percent rate, and there's speculation Democrats will settle around that number. "You could see a 2 or 3 percent increase — maybe not all the way to 28 but 25," Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who was at Monday's meeting, told The Wall Street Journal. GOP lawmakers were "more in favor of user fees so that whoever was benefiting from that particular infrastructure project would be paying for it in the long run," said Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.), another participant. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) both said after the meeting they favor paying for new infrastructure with gas taxes, user fees, and other mechanisms that don't hit corporations. "There is broad support for infrastructure, and I believe a bipartisan bill is possible, but we need to find agreement to make these updates in a targeted way that doesn't raise taxes," Hoeven said. Biden opposes user fees, gas taxes, or any other funding mechanism that hits the middle class, and the opposition from Romney and Hoeven suggests he'll get no GOP support for raising corporate taxes, Axios says. Biden told Republicans he won't wait forever for a counteroffer. "He'd like for the Republicans to, you know, for us to come back with some kind of proposal on infrastructure by about mid-May," Giménez said. Meanwhile, "progressives are warning the president not to get too attached to his GOP friends," Politico reports. Biden "should approach the negotiations with an open mind and an open heart, but he should not delay," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said. "We can't end up months from now with no real progress and no real infrastructure bill." "I personally don't think the Republicans are serious about addressing the major crises facing this country," added Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). "Maybe I'm wrong, but we're certainly not going to wait for an indefinite period of time. ... They have something to say? Now is the time to say it." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedLate night hosts half-seriously lament that 4/20 just isn't the high holiday it used to be

  • Trevor Noah Is Wrong about the Police

    America’s screens and airwaves are once again flooded with coverage of police-involved deaths, and all feverish commentary that always follows such tragedies. We’ve had the wall-to-wall coverage of the Minneapolis trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, just found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd last year, the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., by an officer who meant to deploy a Taser, and now a fresh controversy over a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, killing a teenage girl armed with a knife who was attempting to stab someone. Now, law enforcement is at the center of a heated national conversation. And the rhetoric is only getting hotter. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, declared: “It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist . . . No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.” This is an unhelpful sentiment, to say the least, but especially shameful to utter at a time when some in law enforcement have been laying to rest their own. “We’re told time and time again that these incidents that Black Americans are experiencing are because of ‘bad apples,’ right?” said Daily Show host Trevor Noah, using a phrase he believes is used to dismiss police misconduct. “My question, though, is where are the good apples?” he asks. Trevor Noah and Rashida Talib have a right to voice their opinions — just as I do. So here’s mine: These celebrities and politicians couldn’t walk a mile in the shoes of these officers or do what these brave men and women do every day. We’re talking about people who put their lives on the line for us on a regular basis without so much as a thank you from the national media. Indeed, media coverage plays a large role here. So a plausible defense of such voices as Trevor Noah’s asking, “Where are the good apples?” is because we don’t hear their stories nearly enough. So, for once, let’s hear some of these stories. Here’s one that took place on a stretch of highway outside Las Cruces, N.M. There, on February 4, Officer Darian Jarrott of the New Mexico State Police was shot at point-blank range by a drug dealer, Omar Cueva, at a traffic stop. Because of a miscommunication, Officer Jarrott was facing this suspect, who was known to have a violent criminal past, by himself. When Cueva pointed a gun pointed in his face, Jarrott did not even draw his own weapon, but seemed to have peacefully convinced Cueva to hand over his rifle — until Cueva changed his mind and fired. He shot Officer Jarrott multiple times and left him for dead. Then there’s the case of Tampa, Fla., Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen. Last month, he stopped a drunk driver (barreling down the highway at over 100 miles per hour toward oncoming traffic) from slamming head-on into a young woman’s car by placing his car between them. Madsen, a father of three and beloved husband, didn’t survive the impact. As of today, there has been no mention of him on CNN.com. Very few in the national media seem willing to say Jarrott’s or Madsen’s names on air or to speak to their stories. Their deaths have been covered locally with occasional stories posted on some online outlets, but there have been no panels or legal experts summoned to discuss them at great length on cable news. Our outrage-driven media culture doesn’t have a place for these stories. When they are acknowledged, it’s usually in passing or to highlight a problem with law-enforcement procedures, training, and now funding, but rarely (if ever) the bravery of these men and women. But maybe America is thinking about police funding the wrong way. Maybe our police agencies need to be better funded, especially in their approach to training. We now know that across the country a majority of Americans oppose the radical idea of defunding our police. As an officer in the U.S. Army, I received some of the best training possible and was able to perform at high levels in the line of duty because as a nation, we’ve made considerable investments in our military. The current culture favors “defunding” the police — a backwards idea that would lead to fewer resources for training, lower retention rates of seasoned officers, and more opportunity for violent criminals. A recipe for disaster. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 2020 was one of the deadliest years for police officers in American history. The leading cause of death in the line of duty was COVID-19, but being shot and killed on the job came in second. Now is not the time to be calling for “no more policing,” which Representative Tlaib did just days after the funeral ceremony for the second U.S. Capitol Police officer to die this year as a result of protecting her and her fellow members of Congress. Instead, we should recognize the heroism of officers like Darian Jarrott and the cost to the family he leaves behind. We should have a media willing to cover the heroics of the men and women in blue. Such coverage would show that police officers honorably fulfilling their responsibilities, the “good apples” Trevor Noah doesn’t think are real, far outnumber the “bad apples” and the mistakes. And we must invest in more and better training for law-enforcement officers in order to stop future tragedies before they happen.

  • Bad Trip Star Eric Andre Racially Profiled by Police at Atlanta Airport

    When TV host and comedian Eric Andre stepped foot into the Atlanta Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport airport to catch his flight, I’m sure the last thing he planned for was to get harassed by two Atlanta Police while literally being steps away from his departing flight, but that’s exactly what happened.

  • Police Seek Help in Finding Robber Who Punched Asian Man in Cincinnati

    The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect of the robbery and assault of an Asian American man in Pendleton, an incident that officials said on Monday is not racially motivated. The 30-year-old victim was walking across the 1400 block of Sycamore Street at around 5 p.m. on April 14 when he was approached by the still unidentified suspect, Fox19 reported. The suspect then took his victim's belongings and fled the scene in a light blue Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a possible Ohio temporary license plate, according to the police.

  • For the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martial

    Gen. Arnold Bunch, the commander of the Air Force Material Command, announced Wednesday that Maj. Gen. William Cooley of the AFMC is headed to court-martial on a sexual assault charge. The decision marks the first time an Air Force general has faced such a trial, Military.com reports. Bunch said "this was not a decision made lightly," but he believes it was the right call after reviewing "all of the evidence from the investigation" and a preliminary hearing. Cooley, the former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, has been accused of making "unwanted sexual advances by kissing and touching a female victim," who is not a service member or Defense Department employee, in August 2018, Military.com reports. A charge sheet from last November obtained by Military.com provided more specific details about the off-duty incident, including the accusation that Cooley kissed the woman on the mouth without her consent. Read more at Military.com. More stories from theweek.comThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdictThis year's Oscar goody bag includes luxury vacations, vape cartridges, and a hammer from PETAAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • Thai Woman’s Cat Allegedly Killed by Family in Brooklyn

    The incident reportedly started when a 12-year-old boy allegedly pulled the leash of "Ponzu," who was being walked by Chanan Aksornnan and her boyfriend at McCarren Park around 5 p.m. The boy allegedly snatched and pulled Ponzu's leash up into the air before dropping him. Ponzu, who had a preexisting heart condition, reportedly suffered a bloodied back.