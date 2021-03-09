Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday that Biden family dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a doggie time out in Delaware after Major caused a "minor injury" to someone he didn't know. (March 9)

Video Transcript

- Can you clarify for us what happened with the president's dogs. There's some reports that one of them was involved in a biting incident. Can you clarify exactly what happened?

JEN PSAKI: Sure. Champ and Major, the president and first lady's dogs, members of the family, are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people. And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed.

It had been previously planned already for the dogs to be cared for by family friends in Delaware during Dr. Biden's travels to military bases this week. She has a three-day trip this week. And the dogs will return to the White House soon.

- Can you confirm that it was a Secret Service member who was bitten? And can you also reassure the public that Major Biden will not be euthanized as a result of this?

JEN PSAKI: Well, certainly, Major Biden is a member of the family. So I can assure you that. I don't have any more details on the individual. I would encourage you to ask the Secret Service, but I'm not going to have anymore details other than that.

- We've heard all about dogs. We were promised a White House cat. What happened to that?

JEN PSAKI: Where is the cat? Today's a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet, but I don't have any update on its status.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's rescue dog Major caused 'minor' injury to someone at White House

    President Joe Biden's younger dog, a rescue named Major, has decamped from the White House after causing a "minor" injury to an unidentified person, Biden's press secretary told reporters on Tuesday. On Monday Major, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, "was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. Psaki didn't identify who was bitten, and said the incident was handled by the White House medical unit with "no further treatment needed."

  • Presidential pets: From Joe Biden’s dogs in disgrace for biting to Larry the Downing Street cat

    Champ and Major may have been sent back to Delaware but animals can by ideal stress-relieving companions for world leaders dealing with the pressures of high office

  • White House says Biden does not favor changes to Senate filibuster rules

    President Joe Biden does not want to make changes to Senate filibuster rules amid efforts from some Democrats to scrap the legislative roadblock, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki told reporters that Biden's preference is not to change Senate rules which currently allow most measures to be effectively blocked without 60 votes in support. Instead, Psaki said Biden's preference is to continue to try and build bipartisan support on issues like infrastructure and immigration.

  • Police Dog 'Helps' Wash Squad Car in Hutchinson, Kansas

    A police dog was less than helpful as an officer tried to wash a vehicle in Hutchinson, Kansas, video shared on March 7 shows.This footage posted by the Hutchinson Police Department shows the dog chasing the stream of water coming from a hose. “Washing the patrol cars can be difficult at times,” the video caption read. Credit: Hutchinson Police Department via Storyful

  • White House Says Champ & Major Are 'Beloved' After Report They Returned to Delaware Over 'Biting Incident'

    Citing sources, CNN reported on Monday that the German Shepherds had gone back to the Bidens' Delaware home last week after the younger dog had a "biting incident" with security

  • Serena Williams Posts Mic-Drop Defense Of Meghan After Oprah Interview

    "Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

  • Protests erupt outside Trump Tower demanding ex-president’s arrest after he returns to NYC

    Former president expected to stay in city until Tuesday, but reason for trip unknown

  • Biden’s dogs sent back to family home in Delaware after 'biting incident'

    President Biden has sent his two dogs back to his family home in Wilmington, Del., after the younger of the two German shepherds was involved in a "biting incident" with a White House security agent, media said Monday.

  • Chipotle officially adds quesadillas to the menu — but only for online orders

    The fast-food chain's Hand-Crafted Quesadilla is its latest digital-only menu item.

  • Joe Biden's German Shepherds Sent Home to Delaware After 'Biting Incident' at White House (UPDATE)

    Joe and Jill Biden’s German Shepherds have been removed from the White House and are now in Delaware after their dog Major was involved in a "biting incident."

  • Biden's name will not appear on 'memo line' on stimulus checks: White House

    President Joe Biden's name will not appear on the memo line of stimulus checks that will be issued to most Americans following passage of his coronavirus aid bill, the White House said on Tuesday. Then-President Donald Trump had asked that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) put his name on the first round of stimulus checks issued during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said doing so was not a priority for Biden.

  • Covid: Hospitals in Brazilian cities 'close to collapse'

    The dire warning by a Rio-based institute comes as Brazil records 1,972 deaths in a day, a new record.

  • US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

    'Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from,' the admiral said. 'We are going to have to fight for it."

  • MyPillow guy planning to launch his own social media network

    Platform will allow anyone to ‘start telling it like it is again, says Trump ally

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

    Former President Jimmy Carter declared his opposition Tuesday to a slate of restrictive voting proposals moving through his native Georgia’s General Assembly, saying he is “disheartened, saddened and angry” over moves to “turn back the clock” on ballot access after Democratic successes in 2020. Carter, a Democrat, said in a long statement that the Republican-backed proposals, which would end no-excuse absentee voting, “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.” The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November and elected two new U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and cementing Georgia as a clear battleground.

  • A top House Republican says the GOP has gone 'off the rails' and risks becoming a 'regional party'

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger in a new CNN interview said the GOP could lose future elections if the culture within the party didn't change.

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.

  • Queen responds to Meghan and Harry's tell-all

    Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday issued a short response to the explosive interview her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey in which they accused a royal family member of racism. In the statement, the Queen said (quote), “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”[REPORTER, OFF CAMERA]: “Sir, can I ask, what did you think of the interview?” Her response came just hours after Harry’s father, Prince Charles, declined to comment on the interview during a visit to a London health clinic. Meghan and Harry’s tell-all with Oprah - watched by over 12 million viewers in Britain and more than 17 million in the U.S. - has triggered the biggest crisis for the royal family since the death of Harry's mother Diana nearly 25 years ago. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even did his best to tip-toe around the subject when asked to weigh in Monday: “I’ve spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don’t intend to depart from that today.” The brouhaha also appears to have cost at least one prominent British anchor his job, as ITV morning show host Piers Morgan quit Tuesday after Britain's media regulator launched a probe into comments he made Monday in which he cast doubt on Meghan’s claim that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie. Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white, said Archie, who turns two in May, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about (quote), “how dark his skin might be when he's born." She declined to say who had voiced such concerns, as did Harry. Winfrey later told CBS that Harry had said it was not the 94-year-old queen nor her 99-year-old husband Philip, who has been in the hospital for three weeks while the crisis unfolds.Meanwhile, a new photo of Harry and Meghan embracing Archie, his face hidden from view, was released Monday. The couple are expecting a second child, a girl, this summer.