Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Tuesday that Biden family dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a doggie time out in Delaware after Major caused a "minor injury" to someone he didn't know. (March 9)

Video Transcript

- Can you clarify for us what happened with the president's dogs. There's some reports that one of them was involved in a biting incident. Can you clarify exactly what happened?

JEN PSAKI: Sure. Champ and Major, the president and first lady's dogs, members of the family, are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people. And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed.

It had been previously planned already for the dogs to be cared for by family friends in Delaware during Dr. Biden's travels to military bases this week. She has a three-day trip this week. And the dogs will return to the White House soon.

- Can you confirm that it was a Secret Service member who was bitten? And can you also reassure the public that Major Biden will not be euthanized as a result of this?

JEN PSAKI: Well, certainly, Major Biden is a member of the family. So I can assure you that. I don't have any more details on the individual. I would encourage you to ask the Secret Service, but I'm not going to have anymore details other than that.

- We've heard all about dogs. We were promised a White House cat. What happened to that?

JEN PSAKI: Where is the cat? Today's a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet, but I don't have any update on its status.