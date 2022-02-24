Psaki: 'Deeply courageous' for Russians to protest Ukraine invasion

Biden press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters at the White House





White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday praised the courage of Russians protesting the invasion of neighboring Ukraine despite government threats.

Psaki highlighted mass demonstrations in cities like St. Petersburg and open letters and social media posts from Russian journalists and celebrities speaking out against President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch attacks on Ukraine early Thursday morning.

"I think it's important to remember back in 2014 when they didn't even acknowledge they were sending Russian soldiers, they didn't even acknowledge there were body bags coming back from Ukraine into Russia," Psaki said, referencing the Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. "And there is an outcry in the streets by Russian people, by more Russian people than I think many would expect."

"Despite Putin's crackdown at home, dissenting views remain, and I think that's important to note," Psaki continued. "To publicly protest against President Putin and his war is a deeply courageous act. Their actions show the world that despite the Kremlin's propaganda, there are Russian people who profoundly disagree with what he is doing in Ukraine."

Putin announced the military operation around 6 a.m. in Moscow, prompting surprise and confusion among many in the country.

Videos circulated on social media of demonstrations in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities in Russia as protesters chanted and held signs in opposition to the invasion of Ukraine.

News outlets reported police quickly cracked down on demonstrators. More than 600 protesters were detained in Moscow, The New York Times reported.

Russia launched attacks by air and through ground forces on Thursday in major Ukrainian cities as U.S. officials warned of plans to take over the capital of Kyiv and remove the Ukrainian government.

President Biden announced additional sanctions on major Russian financial institutions and oligarchs in a bid to cripple Russia's economy in response to the invasion.