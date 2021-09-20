Psaki defends administration's immigration policy
White House Press Secretary says the situation along the southern border is challenging, but defended the administration's immigration policy. (Sept. 20)
White House Press Secretary says the situation along the southern border is challenging, but defended the administration's immigration policy. (Sept. 20)
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -World leaders are returning to the United Nations in New York this week with a focus on boosting efforts to fight both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year forced them to send video statements for the annual gathering. As the coronavirus still rages amid an inequitable vaccine rollout, about a third of the 193 U.N. states are planning to again send videos, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers for the remainder are due to travel to the United States. The United States tried to dissuade leaders from coming to New York in a bid to stop the U.N. General Assembly from becoming a "super-spreader event," although President Joe Biden will address the assembly in person, his first U.N. visit since taking office.
More than 6,600 people signed their names to a new brief supporting abortion rights: “I hope the justices read every single one of them.”View Entire Post ›
Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.
A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr
The Arizona State Senate and the company it hired are now at loggerheads over records the Cyber Ninjas company is not releasing after a court order.
CNN anchorman Jim Acosta singularly questioned U.S. immigration policy this weekend when he interviewed Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. […] The post Jim Acosta on refugee ‘contradiction’: ‘Welcoming Afghans, but sending Haitians back’ appeared first on TheGrio.
For Haitians in Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña, a sense of despair is settling in authorities in the U.S. and Mexico cut-off the path to the border.
Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.
The Supreme Court is having a credibility crisis as fewer and fewer Americans believe that it is a nonpartisan, unbiased institution.
Donald Trump Jr.'s posts don't exactly 'back the blue.'
Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'
The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one
BRUSSELS/WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland vowed to keep its disputed Turow coal mine running on Monday despite being hit with a order to pay a 500,000 euro ($585,550) daily penalty to the European Commission for defying an earlier court ruling to halt operations. Europe's top court, the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ordered the penalty on Monday. It followed a request from the Czech Republic, which is locked in a dragging dispute with Poland over the Turow open-pit mine that sits next to their shared border.
The Lincoln Project is calling out Texas governor Greg Abbott after a television ad was pulled blasting his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Israel assassinated nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh using an AI-powered weapon that required no on-site operatives, per The New York Times.
DHS Secretary Mayorkas blamed the surge of Haitian migrants on mistaken belief the Biden admin would let them stay in U.S. Instead, they face deportation.
Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal. The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities.
The retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election released a video Monday threatening to subpoena election officials who don't comply and saying the intent was not to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the battleground state. The unusual six-minute video from Michael Gableman comes after election clerks were confused by an email his office sent last week that was flagged in at multiple counties as junk, a possible security risk and not forwarded to municipal clerks as he wanted. Gableman said Monday that if the state's 1,900-plus municipal and county election officials did not cooperate with his investigation, he would “compel” them to comply.
Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social media users shared a video clip of the U.S. president that they said showed him looking down and nodding off as Bennett spoke in the Oval Office. Seconds after the clip was cut, longer footage showed Biden responded to Bennett.