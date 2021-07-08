Psaki ends press briefing with a parting shot at Trump's long shot social media lawsuit

White House press secretary Jen Psaki lobbed a parting shot at former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google. She said her boss, President Joe Biden, has more important things to worry about.

A reporter, referencing Trump's lawsuit, asked Psaki if Biden stands by comments he made on the 2020 campaign trail about the need to "immediately" revoke Section 230. That is Washington shorthand for legal guardrails for Big Tech companies that are meant to give them protections from being held responsible for the content they allow on their sites. Trump contends those social media giants unfairly censor him and other influential conservatives — while also promoting liberal viewpoints.

"I have not spoken with him about Section 230," she responded but added that she "[remembers] those comments, and I remember the New York Times article."

"I will say that as it relates to these lawsuits, it's certainly a decision for the platforms to make," Psaki continued. "I think it's safe to say that the president spends a lot less time obsessing over social media than the former president."

Trump's lawsuit, announced in a Tuesday press conference under a blazing New Jersey sun at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort with a White House-looking backdrop, is seeking to overturn his social media bans and force the tech companies to pay damages to the remainder of the individuals signed on to the class-action lawsuit.

“We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that you know so well,” Trump stated on Tuesday. "Through this lawsuit, we are standing up for the freedom of speech of all Americans — Republicans, Democrats, independents, everyone."

The suit itself was filed with support from America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit group launched by Trump's former Domestic Policy Council Director Brooke Rollins and a number of former Trump administration officials.

Original Author: Christian Datoc

